Jeezy Breaks Silence on Jeannie Mai Divorce

Watch : Jeannie Mai Breaks Silence on Divorce From Jeezy

Jeezy still has love for Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

One month after filing for divorce from The Real host, the rapper—who wed Jeannie in 2021—broke his silence on their breakup.

"The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart," Jeezy said in a statement obtained by E! News Oct. 19. "Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart."

And he expressed how he and Jeannie will continue to put their daughter Monaco, 21 months, first.

"Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves," the artist, a.k.a. Jay Wayne Jenkins, added. "During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family's privacy as we focus on healing."

While Jeannie has yet to publicly comment on the end of their two-year marriage, she did recently inform her fans that she's taking the space she needs.

"Sometimes," she posted on Instagram Oct. 11, "you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal."