Dancing With the Stars’ Sharna Burgess Shares the “Only Reason” She Didn’t Get a Boob Job

Sharna Burgess tangoed with the idea of cosmetic surgery.
The Dancing With the Stars pro recently shared that although she highly considered getting breast implants and liposuction, one moment deterred her from doing so.
"Over the years, the only reason I didn't end up with a boob job in my 20s was because I saw someone get one that was muscular like me and it looked like a bodybuilder," Sharna said on the Oct. 18 episode of her Old-ish podcast. "I was like, ‘I don't want that.'"
She noted, "It was the only reason why I didn't."
However, Sharna confessed that despite having a toned physique, she was still insecure over certain aspects of her appearance. "I was under this impression that I wanted bigger breasts because other people had them and it was feminine and attractive," she continued. "Even I was influenced by these things."
And sometimes, the influence came from the people closest to her.
"My mom is a small-breasted woman and these things transferred onto me," the dancer confessed. "My mom is an incredible woman, but I heard about her insecurities about her body or her shape my whole life because she's always had very critical language about herself. She's always been very tough on herself about lots of things. And I say this with so much deep love, but there was always something in a negative tone."
Although her mom never directed the comments toward her, Sharna noted, "I think that imprinted on me, having that negative language about my body and I think it's a generational thing."
The 38-year-old—who is engaged to Brian Austin Green—said she also considered other procedures, including liposuction, to have "the gap between my legs that other people have."
She added, "But my body is not built that way."
But these days, Sharna is focused on creating a home filled with positive talk for her and Brian's son Zane, 14 months, and her stepkids Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, whom Brian shares with ex-wife Megan Fox (he also shares adult son Kassius, 21, with Vanessa Marcil).
"I think it's really important for us to focus on in the home, not just for our kids but for ourselves, is the language we use in the mirror," she explained. "The language we use around our kids about the way our bodies are changing and forming and shaping. Find something beautiful to change that language. Even while you're internally working on accepting those things about your body."
