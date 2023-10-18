Dancing With the Stars’ Sharna Burgess Shares the “Only Reason” She Didn’t Get a Boob Job

Watch : Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Are Engaged

Sharna Burgess tangoed with the idea of cosmetic surgery.

The Dancing With the Stars pro recently shared that although she highly considered getting breast implants and liposuction, one moment deterred her from doing so.

"Over the years, the only reason I didn't end up with a boob job in my 20s was because I saw someone get one that was muscular like me and it looked like a bodybuilder," Sharna said on the Oct. 18 episode of her Old-ish podcast. "I was like, ‘I don't want that.'"

She noted, "It was the only reason why I didn't."

However, Sharna confessed that despite having a toned physique, she was still insecure over certain aspects of her appearance. "I was under this impression that I wanted bigger breasts because other people had them and it was feminine and attractive," she continued. "Even I was influenced by these things."

And sometimes, the influence came from the people closest to her.