How Christina Aguilera Really Feels About Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir

Watch : Christina Aguilera "Couldn't Be Happier" for Britney Spears

Come on over, baby and see Christina Aguilera's reaction to Britney Spears' memoir.

During the Oct. 17 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the "Genie in the Bottle" singer was asked if she thinks she'll be in the "Piece of Me" artist's upcoming book The Woman in Me.

"Dude, I don't know," Christina told host Jimmy Kimmel. "I don't know."

But does she hope to be in it?

"I don't know," the Grammy winner continued. "Am I hoping? I mean, I'm hoping that, you know, everything is all good with her and everything's beautiful. I think the future should be celebrated."

Still, Jimmy didn't stop there. After asking whether Christina would prefer to be included in the book or left out, the late-night host joked he'd rather be featured in it if given the chance.

"Let's put it this way," Christina replied. "I'd rather be it you than me. So hopefully you'll be in it. You'll make the book."