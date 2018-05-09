As far as celebrity feuds go, the week could have belonged to Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

After all, on the opening night of Swift's Reputation Tour, her first round-the-world jaunt in three years, the "Swish Swish" singer sent over a literal olive branch to call an end to their five-year feud—a symbolic mea culpa Swift accepted readily, and publicly, on her Instagram feed.

But then one crafty Internet user spliced together video of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera's respective appearances on "Carpool Karaoke", James Corden's wildly successful segment on his series The Late Late Show. As fans watched Aguilera riff and Spears grimace, they were instantly transported back to the early aughts.