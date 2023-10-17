Mandy Moore Reveals What She Learned When 2-Year-Old Son Gus Had Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome

Watch : Mandy Moore Provides Update on Son's Rare Skin Condition

While Mandy Moore is a woman of many talents, the actress-singer-songwriter didn't imagine adding amateur dermatologist to her list of titles.

And yet, when eldest son Gus, 2, developed what initially looked like a flare-up of his mild eczema this past July, she found herself enrolling at let-me-just-Google-that medical school. "When it wasn't going away and no creams and lotions and potions were helping, I was like, okay, well, is this some sort of contact dermatitis?" she recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News. She and husband Taylor Goldsmith then "went all around the yard and we're looking at certain things that maybe he touched."

When their search yielded nothing ("Taylor and I were like, no, he didn't get into anything. We're always watching him, and it's just on his legs, it's not on his stomach, it wasn't on his hands"), they made a trip to urgent care. And then a visit to the pediatrician. And then an appointment with a dermatologist for good measure.