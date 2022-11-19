Mandy Moore Pens Message to “Greatest Husband” Taylor Goldsmith on 4th Wedding Anniversary

Watch : Mandy Moore Welcomes Baby No. 2: Meet Her New Baby Boy!

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are celebrating their love.

The actress penned a sentimental message to her husband on their four year wedding anniversary on Instagram Nov. 18. "Happy Anniversary, my love," Mandy wrote. "There is no greater husband, dad, songwriting partner, baby burper, toddler wrangler, cookie taste-tester, hand holder, adventure seeker, coffee aficionado, crossword solver, etc in all the land."

Saying she's "so grateful and lucky to get to do this life with you," Mandy also shouted out their two kids: Gus, 21 months, and Ozzie, who they welcomed last month.

She continued, "To many more years of looking at each other like this. Love you the most, @taylordawesgoldsmith."

The Dawes singer penned his own message on the 'gram the same day. "I'm married to a superhero and have been for exactly 4 years," Taylor captioned his post with a black and white picture of the two. "Happy anniversary @mandymooremm. Thanks for introducing me to a level of joy and happiness I didn't think was possible. You're not my dream girl You're not my reality girl. You're my dreams come true girl."