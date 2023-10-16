RHONY's Jessel Taank Claps Back at Costars for Criticizing Her Sex Life

Watch : RHONY Season 14 Stars Describe Their NEW Flavor

Jessel Taank's marriage is doing just fine, Taank you very much.

The Real Housewives of New York City's season 14 breakout star is shutting down any doubts about her relationship with husband Pavit Randhawa after several of her costars questioned their union.

"It was really tough," the Bravo star said of the rumors in an Oct. 16 Rolling Stone profile. "Maybe I didn't explain enough, or give enough clarity to why we were in the place that we were in our private life."

Jessel and Pavit's marriage became a main storyline among the newly rebooted cast when she revealed they hadn't had sex for a year and a half after she underwent IVF to get pregnant with their 2-year-old twins Kai and Rio.

"I spoke about how IVF was really tough for me," the fashion publicist explained. "The domino effect of having kids and going through IVF was a tough pill to swallow when it came to getting back into the sack with him. It took an emotional and mental toll on both of us. Maybe that didn't really connect with them? They just thought that something was wrong in my marriage."