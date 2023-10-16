RHONY's Jessel Taank Claps Back at Costars for Criticizing Her Sex Life

Jessel Taank's marriage is doing just fine, Taank you very much.
The Real Housewives of New York City's season 14 breakout star is shutting down any doubts about her relationship with husband Pavit Randhawa after several of her costars questioned their union.
"It was really tough," the Bravo star said of the rumors in an Oct. 16 Rolling Stone profile. "Maybe I didn't explain enough, or give enough clarity to why we were in the place that we were in our private life."
Jessel and Pavit's marriage became a main storyline among the newly rebooted cast when she revealed they hadn't had sex for a year and a half after she underwent IVF to get pregnant with their 2-year-old twins Kai and Rio.
"I spoke about how IVF was really tough for me," the fashion publicist explained. "The domino effect of having kids and going through IVF was a tough pill to swallow when it came to getting back into the sack with him. It took an emotional and mental toll on both of us. Maybe that didn't really connect with them? They just thought that something was wrong in my marriage."
And when Pavitt revealed his plans for a 24-hour trip to Vietnam for frequent flyer miles—and a banh mi sandwich—costars Erin Lichy and Sai De Silva joked about infidelity rumors on camera.
"Then there was all this talk about how Pavit travels," Jessel continued. "They were trying to insinuate that there was something seedy going on. It was very, very shocking. I never thought that those were the conversations that were happening."
The 43-year-old noted it was particularly "disappointing" to watch Erin talk about her relationship, especially after Erin got mad at Brynn Whitfield for playfully hitting on her husband Abraham Lichy during Erin and his vow renewal.
"I think that they looked at my marriage and took it to a place that really wasn't cool," Jessel said. "It could have been handled differently. I know that production is involved, but I've been prompted many times to talk about things and I've said no, because it's detrimental to someone's character or their relationship."
As for why she thinks her costars were so interested in discussing her sex life?
"I think for Erin and Sai, specifically, I don't think they've ever had IVF," Jessel explained. "So I think when I was talking about it, they couldn't relate to me at that moment. All they heard was, 'She is not having sex with her husband. Something is wrong!' That's what they were stuck on. In hindsight, should I have really tried to explain more? Maybe. Maybe that's on me."
See the reality stars hash out their drama when the RHONY season 14 reunion kicks off Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
And keep reading to see where the new cast ranks among every Housewife in Bravo history.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)