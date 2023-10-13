How Alex Rodriguez Discusses Dating With His Daughters Natasha and Ella

Watch : Alex Rodriguez & Jac Cordeiro Confirm Romance With Instagram Post

For Alex Rodriguez, a house is not a homebase without family.

That's why the baseball legend always sets time out of his schedule to hit the bench and catch up with daughters Natasha, 18, and Ella, 15, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

"We eat dinner every night," Alex—who has partnered up with OraPharma to raise awareness about gum health—told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "I have rules: No phones, no iPads. Let's just have some old school conversation."

The 48-year-old and his girls also take part in what they call "breakfast club," where they come together every Saturday morning for 90 minutes to share "whatever happened during the week."

"We review it and whatever we're talking about stays there," Alex explained, sharing that the "greatest payoff" of their sit-downs has been how they now all have an open dialogue with each other. "Because I've been so honest with them, they've given it right back to me—and that's pretty cool. You can't BS your children."