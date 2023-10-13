How Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker Gets Her Lip Filler to Look Natural

Watch : Alabama Barker Shares Epic Message to Critics

Alabama Barker's lips are not sealed about her cosmetic work.

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's daughter discussed her experience getting lip fillers during an Instagram Story Oct. 11, saying she gets hers done by aesthetic practitioner Anush Movsesian in Los Angeles.

"The best in LA," the 17-year-old wrote, "hands down."

Alongside a video showing results from her appointment, Alabama explained, "Her technique is very precise & she's so sweet."

Her practitioner reposted the photo and noted Alabama's lips were "freshly injected and swollen" at the time, but said she'd see the final results in two weeks. "We are slowly fixing M-Shape," Anush wrote of her work with the influencer. "Keeping it very natural."

While Alabama is honest about the work she's had done, it wasn't always easy for her to open up on social media.

When another follower asked how she stays positive online, Alabama responded, "I'm not going to sit here & lie and say it's easy and to keep pushing, it's gets very challenging especially when they don't know you."