How Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker Gets Her Lip Filler to Look Natural

Alabama Barker's lips are not sealed about her cosmetic work.
Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's daughter discussed her experience getting lip fillers during an Instagram Story Oct. 11, saying she gets hers done by aesthetic practitioner Anush Movsesian in Los Angeles.
"The best in LA," the 17-year-old wrote, "hands down."
Alongside a video showing results from her appointment, Alabama explained, "Her technique is very precise & she's so sweet."
Her practitioner reposted the photo and noted Alabama's lips were "freshly injected and swollen" at the time, but said she'd see the final results in two weeks. "We are slowly fixing M-Shape," Anush wrote of her work with the influencer. "Keeping it very natural."
While Alabama is honest about the work she's had done, it wasn't always easy for her to open up on social media.
When another follower asked how she stays positive online, Alabama responded, "I'm not going to sit here & lie and say it's easy and to keep pushing, it's gets very challenging especially when they don't know you."
"I feel very misunderstood!" she continued. "It's all a part of the lifestyle... people are going to hate regardless.. you need to not feed into it, you won't benefit from it ! Keep your peace protected."
And for anyone that accuses her of "bs," the budding musician said she has learned an important lesson: "Don't entertain what people say about you, if you know yourself & your morals & intentions nothing else matters."
Alabama—who's been learning about clean beauty from stepmom Kourtney Kardashian—told E! News last month that she has realized any hate coming from critics is a "self-projection" of the person behind the screen.
"I hate that for them because I wish them the best and it's just them projecting their insecurities," she shared. "And you just need to know to keep going when people do something like that."
