Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando Enjoy Rare Public Night Out at His L.A. Concert

We can't stop thinking about Miley Cyrus' night out with Maxx Morando.

The "Angels Like You" singer stepped out in Los Angeles on Oct. 11 to support her boyfriend at his band Liily's performance. Photos show the Disney alum, donning her brunette hair transformation, outside of The Echo with the drummer, who sported a "Still Perfect" T-Shirt.

While Miley, 30, and Max, 24, have kept much of their private life out of the public eye, the Hannah Montana star did recently share insight into the early days of their relationship.

"We got put on a blind date," she said in June's British Vogue. "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'"

The duo first sparked romance rumors in Nov. 2021 during an intimate night out at Gucci's Love Parade runway show. Soon after, Maxx—who is also a producer and songwriter—was on hand to celebrate as she hosted NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party alongside Pete Davidson.

Days later, in early January, a source exclusively confirmed to E! News that Miley and Max were officially an item.

"She's happily dating Maxx," the insider shared at the time, while a second source added, "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians."