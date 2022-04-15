Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando Share Steamy Kiss While Out in West Hollywood

Watch : Miley Cyrus' Mom Files for Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus for 3rd Time

We Can't Stop staring at these photos of Miley Cyrus' sidewalk smoochfest with her boyfriend.



The singer and Maxx Morando were spotted kissing and embracing in West Hollywood on April 14, as seen in photos exclusively obtained by E! News.



The couple looked cute and casual for their affectionate outing. Miley sported a black halter dress paired with sunglasses and sandals, while Max rocked white jeans and a striped collared shirt.



This sidewalk make out sesh is hardly the first time Maxx and Miley have showed off their romance. Back in February, the duo took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. At the time, a source exclusively told E! News the pair were not shy to show off their relationship while on vacation.

"Miley and Maxx had a great time together and walked around the resort holding hands and kissing," the source shared. "They cuddled up to one another wherever they went."