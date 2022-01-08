Miley Cyrus Is Dating Liily Drummer Maxx Morando: Inside Their "Artistic and Creative" Bond

Watch : Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson Talk Hosting Live NYE Bash!

Miley Cyrus' new romance came in like a wrecking ball!

A source exclusively tells E! News that she is dating Liily drummer Maxx Morando. "She's happily dating Maxx," the insider shares. "It's official between them."

Maxx, 23, and Miley, 29, have been hanging out a lot and have mutual friends, a second source tells E! News. "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians," per the insider.

In fact, he was in Miami to support the superstar while she hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party for NBC.

"He was backstage with Miley and Pete at the New Year's Eve rehearsals and taping having a good time with them," the second source says, adding, "They were are all super friendly with one another and seemed to have a great night."

Fans first speculated that Miley and Maxx were together after they were spotted looking cozy at Gucci's Love Parade runway show, which took place on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood in November.