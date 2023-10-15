Celebrate Disney's Big Anniversary With These Magical Facts About Some of Your Favorite Films

Watch : Disney Announces Toy Story, Frozen & Zootopia Sequels

One hundred years ago brothers Walt Disney and Roy Disney had a vision about creating a whole new world. Launching Disney Brothers Studio on Oct. 16, 1923, they built off the success of an animated mouse—Mickey making his first appearance in 1928's Steamboat Willie—to build an empire of films, television networks, merchandise and, yes, theme parks that was, indeed, shining, shimmering, splendid.

And while we can appreciate the allure of the Magic Kingdom and its California counterpart that inspires everyone from Shakira to Gigi Hadid to Serena Williams to slip on a pair of ears and indulge their inner child, there's just something about a Disney movie.

Since the late 1937 release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney has been inviting us to be their guest, become part of their world and venture into the unknown. And there's a reason filmmakers have been successfully turning each cartoon classic into a live-action remake complete with impressive visuals and star-studded casts that bring adults flocking to theaters, eager to relive their youth and pass a little of that enchantment onto their own kids.