Will Smith Speaks Out on "Tumultuous" Jada Pinkett Smith Relationship

Watch : Will Smith Responds to Bombshells in Wife Jada’s Memoir

Will Smith is speaking out on his relationship with estranged wife and "best friend" Jada Pinkett Smith.

A week after the Red Table Talk host revealed she and the Oscar winner—who share kids Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22—have been quietly separated for seven years, Will addressed where the couple stand.

While appearing at her Worthy book tour event in Baltimore, Md. on Oct. 18 alongside their kids, Will said he wanted to come "and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me," per the Baltimore Sun.

He described their relationship as "very long and tumultuous" over the last 30 years. "We call it ‘brutiful,'" Will continued. "It was brutal and beautiful at the same time."

At another point, the Men in Black star said their union has been a "sloppy public experiment in unconditional love," according to the Baltimore Banner.