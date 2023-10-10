Why Brody Jenner Drank Fiancée Tia Blanco's Breast Milk in His Coffee

Watch : Brody Jenner on Being the “Opposite” of Caitlyn Jenner

Brody Jenner found the breast blend for his morning cup of joe.

Like many new parents, The Hills: New Beginnings star—who welcomed 2-month-old daughter Honey Jenner with fiancée Tia Blanco—runs on coffee.

However, when the 40-year-old ran out of almond milk one morning, he decided to use Tia's breast milk—after asking for permission, of course!

"I just came out to make us both some coffee and we are out of almond milk, but I did find one thing," Brody said, holding up a storage bag half-filled with breast milk in an Oct. 3 video on his and Tia's YouTube channel. "Now, I hear great things about breast milk; I hear it's very nutritious, it's very delicious."

He noted, "I think it will do."

But before pouring breast milk into a coffee mug, he made sure Tia approved. "Sorry to disturb you," Brody told the new mom, who was sleeping in bed with their baby girl, "but we are out of almond milk. Do you mind if we use the breast milk that I put in the fridge last night?"