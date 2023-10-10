Why Brody Jenner Drank Fiancée Tia Blanco's Breast Milk in His Coffee

When Brody Jenner ran out of the almond milk he pours into his coffee, he asked fiancée Tia Blanco if he could use her breast milk.

Brody Jenner found the breast blend for his morning cup of joe.

Like many new parents, The Hills: New Beginnings star—who welcomed 2-month-old daughter Honey Jenner with fiancée Tia Blanco—runs on coffee.

However, when the 40-year-old ran out of almond milk one morning, he decided to use Tia's breast milk—after asking for permission, of course!

"I just came out to make us both some coffee and we are out of almond milk, but I did find one thing," Brody said, holding up a storage bag half-filled with breast milk in an Oct. 3 video on his and Tia's YouTube channel. "Now, I hear great things about breast milk; I hear it's very nutritious, it's very delicious."

He noted, "I think it will do."

But before pouring breast milk into a coffee mug, he made sure Tia approved. "Sorry to disturb you," Brody told the new mom, who was sleeping in bed with their baby girl, "but we are out of almond milk. Do you mind if we use the breast milk that I put in the fridge last night?" 

To Brody's delight, the professional surfer, 26, replied, "I think it will be really good for you."

Brody Jenner / YouTube

And it turns out, the two loved their breast milk-infused coffee a latte. As Brody put it, "It's freakin' delicious." 

Ever since welcoming their little one in July, the couple has been cherishing every moment as new parents. Back in August, when Honey was just a few weeks old, Tia posted a sweet video of her daughter smiling in her sleep as she kissed her cheeks.

And while the couple is sharing insight into their parenthood journey with their followers, they didn't announce Honey's arrival right away. 

"Momma and baby are in perfect health," the pair said in a joint statement on August 10, three weeks after their baby girl was born. "We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support."

Instagram

At the time, Brody and Tia also posted a YouTube video documenting the days leading up to Honey's birth, as well as her big debut. In fact, Brody admitted he wasn't sure this day would ever come.

"To be totally honest here," Brody said in the August 10 video, "I didn't really know if I could have kids. Going into this relationship, Tia was the absolute perfect person. She is my better half. She is the most incredible women I've ever met in my entire life, and I think the universe sort of does things the way it's supposed to."

He added, "She's the right one. I know that with all my heart."

While Brody may have found an interesting use for breast milk, keep scrolling to read every time stars celebrated their breastfeeding journey.

