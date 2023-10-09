The Crown Season 6 Premiere Dates Revealed in New Teaser

The Crown's reign is coming to an end.
Netflix recently revealed the premiere dates for its sixth and final season. Being split into two parts, the first will be released Nov. 16 while the second will drop Dec. 14.
And if you can't wait until then, don't worry: The streaming service also debuted a new teaser for the show Oct. 9. The clip shows Queen Elizabeth II (played by Imelda Staunton) walking through Buckingham Palace as her words from the past echo throughout.
"The Crown is a symbol of permanence," viewers hear Her Majesty—as portrayed by Claire Foy from the first two seasons—say as she strolls by a broadcast of herself from the early days of her rule. "It's something you are, not what you do."
Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth II—featured in seasons three and four—is then seen in a photograph, and she says, "Some portion of our natural selves is always lost. We have all made sacrifices. It is not a choice. It is a duty."
But as Imelda's Queen Elizabeth II looks at the crowds outside of the Palace, a voice asks, "But what about the life I put aside? The woman I put aside."
According to Netflix, season six of The Crown will be set between 1997 and 2005. The streaming service noted part one will focus on the relationship between Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) and Dodi Fayed (portrayed by Khalid Abdalla) before the 1997 car crash in Paris that killed her (although, Netflix previously told The Sun "the exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown.")
Part two of the drama, it continued, will follow Prince William (Ed McVey) as he returns to Eton College following his mother's death as well as later examine Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee, the marriage between King Charles III (Dominic West) and Queen Camilla (Olivia Williams) and the early stages of William's relationship with Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy).
The cast for season six will also feature Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, Rufus Kampa as Prince William in part one, and both Fflyn Edwards (part one) and Luther Ford (part two) as Prince Harry.
