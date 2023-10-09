The Crown Season 6 Premiere Dates Revealed in New Teaser

Watch : New Pics! See The Actors Playing William & Kate in “The Crown”

The Crown's reign is coming to an end.

Netflix recently revealed the premiere dates for its sixth and final season. Being split into two parts, the first will be released Nov. 16 while the second will drop Dec. 14.

And if you can't wait until then, don't worry: The streaming service also debuted a new teaser for the show Oct. 9. The clip shows Queen Elizabeth II (played by Imelda Staunton) walking through Buckingham Palace as her words from the past echo throughout.

"The Crown is a symbol of permanence," viewers hear Her Majesty—as portrayed by Claire Foy from the first two seasons—say as she strolls by a broadcast of herself from the early days of her rule. "It's something you are, not what you do."

Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth II—featured in seasons three and four—is then seen in a photograph, and she says, "Some portion of our natural selves is always lost. We have all made sacrifices. It is not a choice. It is a duty."