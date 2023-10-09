The Crown Season 6 Premiere Dates Revealed in New Teaser

Netflix revealed The Crown season six premiere dates, with the show's final chapter being split into two parts. The drama also dropped a teaser starring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II.

The Crown's reign is coming to an end.

Netflix recently revealed the premiere dates for its sixth and final season. Being split into two parts, the first will be released Nov. 16 while the second will drop Dec. 14.

And if you can't wait until then, don't worry: The streaming service also debuted a new teaser for the show Oct. 9. The clip shows Queen Elizabeth II (played by Imelda Staunton) walking through Buckingham Palace as her words from the past echo throughout. 

"The Crown is a symbol of permanence," viewers hear Her Majesty—as portrayed by Claire Foy from the first two seasons—say as she strolls by a broadcast of herself from the early days of her rule. "It's something you are, not what you do." 

Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth II—featured in seasons three and four—is then seen in a photograph, and she says, "Some portion of our natural selves is always lost. We have all made sacrifices. It is not a choice. It is a duty."

The Crown Season 6 Official Photos

But as Imelda's Queen Elizabeth II looks at the crowds outside of the Palace, a voice asks, "But what about the life I put aside? The woman I put aside."

According to Netflix, season six of The Crown will be set between 1997 and 2005. The streaming service noted part one will focus on the relationship between Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) and Dodi Fayed (portrayed by Khalid Abdalla) before the 1997 car crash in Paris that killed her (although, Netflix previously told The Sun "the exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown.")

Part two of the drama, it continued, will follow Prince William (Ed McVey) as he returns to Eton College following his mother's death as well as later examine Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee, the marriage between King Charles III (Dominic West) and Queen Camilla (Olivia Williams) and the early stages of William's relationship with Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy).

The cast for season six will also feature Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, Rufus Kampa as Prince William in part one, and both Fflyn Edwards (part one) and Luther Ford (part two) as Prince Harry.

For everything we know about the series, keep reading.

Alex Bailey/Netflix
The Season Six Queen

Imelda Staunton will continue on with her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II for season six of The Crown. Claire Foy and Olivia Colman also played the British monarch for two seasons each.

Jonathan Pryce and Dominic West are also returning to their respective roles of Prince Philip and Prince Charles.

Netflix
The Final Season

Season six, which is currently in production, will be The Crown's last season. Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana in the fifth and upcoming sixth season of the period drama, confirmed this to be true, telling E! News, "It really is. It's the final season."

Keith Bernstein/Netflix
Princess Diana's Car Crash

Season six is set to follow the monarchy between the end of the '90s and into the '00s. This means Princess Diana's tragic car crash, which resulted in her death in August 1997, will also be covered. However, Netflix shared in a statement released to The Sun that "the exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown."

Kim Hardy/Diana Field Photography/Netflix
Meet Prince William and Kate Middleton

In Sept. 2022, Netflix revealed that two actors will portray a young William in season six: Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey. And Meg Ballamy will play Kate.

Keith Bernstein/Netflix
Another Royal Death

As the final season is expected to cover the royal family's lives in the early '00s, the death of Princess Margaret (played by Lesley Manville) may be featured. The queen's sister passed away in February 2002 after suffering a stroke and cardiac issues.

Keith Bernstein/Netflix
The Season Six Premiere Date

Since season six is currently in production, the final season won't hit Netflix until at least 2023.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
No Harry and Meghan

In an August 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Crown creator Peter Morgan confirmed that the series will not depict the modern-day lives of royals. In short, the saga of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exiting the Firm as senior royals will not be a storyline.

"Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey," he said, "and I don't know what their journey is or how it will end. One wishes some happiness, but I'm much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago."

