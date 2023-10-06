Sarah Jessica Parker Proves She's Carrie Bradshaw IRL With Mismatched Shoes and Ribboncore Look

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Gets Candid About Aging

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker just set a new fashion trend.

The Sex and the City actress recently channeled her iconic character Carrie Bradshaw IRL while attending the New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala on Oct. 5.

For the special occasion, Sarah made the stylish choice to mismatch her diamond-embellished heels, wearing a black satin stiletto on the left foot and a pastel pink on the other.

Of course, the And Just Like That star's bejeweled shoes were from her own eponymous shoe line and perfectly complemented her Cinderella ballgown.

In fact, Sarah played up the ballet theme by donning a black Carolina Herrera dress that featured a body-hugging, off-the-shoulder design and a voluminous tulle skirt. She accessorized her ballerina-inspired look with sparkly silver handbag and a giant black satin bow, in which the ribbon that draped all the way down to her ankles.

As for the 58-year-old's glam? Sarah brought the theatrics, opting for a dramatic smoky eye and a sleek half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Of the magical evening, she wrote on Instagram, "Everything was beautiful at the ballet."