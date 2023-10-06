Sarah Jessica Parker Proves She's Carrie Bradshaw IRL With Mismatched Shoes and Ribboncore Look

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker just set a new fashion trend.
The Sex and the City actress recently channeled her iconic character Carrie Bradshaw IRL while attending the New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala on Oct. 5.
For the special occasion, Sarah made the stylish choice to mismatch her diamond-embellished heels, wearing a black satin stiletto on the left foot and a pastel pink on the other.
Of course, the And Just Like That star's bejeweled shoes were from her own eponymous shoe line and perfectly complemented her Cinderella ballgown.
In fact, Sarah played up the ballet theme by donning a black Carolina Herrera dress that featured a body-hugging, off-the-shoulder design and a voluminous tulle skirt. She accessorized her ballerina-inspired look with sparkly silver handbag and a giant black satin bow, in which the ribbon that draped all the way down to her ankles.
As for the 58-year-old's glam? Sarah brought the theatrics, opting for a dramatic smoky eye and a sleek half-up, half-down hairstyle.
Of the magical evening, she wrote on Instagram, "Everything was beautiful at the ballet."
Sarah's playful ribboncore look comes after she encouraged people to march to the beat of their own drum.
"There is so much chatter and opinions," she said on June 29 episode of The Howard Stern Show. "I think people should do whatever makes them feel better walking out the door."
Much like Carrie, it's clear Sarah's passion for fashion runs deep.
With that, relive all of the times the actress has re-worn her famous Sex and the City clothes on And Just Like That.