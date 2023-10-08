Exclusive

Mauricio Umansky Reveals Weight Loss Transformation From Dancing With the Stars Workouts

Mauricio Umansky is looking a lot slimmer since joining Dancing With the Stars season 32. Find out just how much weight the Real Housewives star has lost since hitting the dance floor.

By Brett Malec Oct 08, 2023 2:00 PMTags
Watch: DWTS Stars REACT To Jamie Lynn Spears Leaving, Mauricio Talks Kyle

Mauricio Umansky deserves a "Bravo" for the work he's put into his health.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently revealed just how much weight he's lost since joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.

"I got back from Italy and this workout, I've lost a lot," the real estate agent, partnered with pro Emma Slater, exclusively told E! News during week two of the ABC competition. "Like 13 or 14 pounds in a month, so it's awesome."

Mauricio has proudly been showing off his fitter form by taking off his shirt on the dance floor. So how do his and Kyle Richards' kids—Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15—feel about him showing so much skin as of late?

"My daughters are so supportive, they are loving it," he said with a laugh. "I'm 53 years old and not bad for 53, man. So, you gotta show it." 

photos

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky's Family Photos

Prior to the season 32 premiere, the real estate agent revealed his family was "so excited" he joined the show. "My girls, my wife," he gushed to Good Morning America Sept. 13, "everybody is gonna be there and we're gonna have a ton of fun."

Kyle echoed her longtime partner's sentiments. "I feel like he's gonna do great," the 54-year-old shared on an Amazon Live session Sept. 25. "He's very excited. He's really, really enjoying that, so I will be there cheering him on for sure."

ABC/Christopher Willard

As for how the couple is doing today after announcing in July that they are going through a rough patch, but not considering divorce just yet?

"We're trying to keep it private, but at the end of the day we're not private people," Mauricio told E! this week. "We're public figures and the reality is we are separated right now. We are going through a really difficult time. It's been a struggle. We are not ready to throw in the towel. We are still working on our marriage and we're not in a rush."

Keep reading to see Mauricio and more celebrities' impressive fitness transformations during their DWTS stints. Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Instagram/ABC/Christopher Willard

Mauricio Umansky

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed to E! News in October 2023 he dropped 14 pounds in one month after joining season 32 of the competition. And, yes, he proudly showed off his fitter bod on the dancefloor.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images/ABC/Eric McCandless
Ally Brooke

During her time on Dancing With the Stars, the former Fifth Harmony songstress shed 10 pounds from her petite frame. As she described to Woman's Day, "I'm small so that 10 pounds really shows and I feel so much more confident in myself, I feel so much stronger, so much healthier, and it really has changed my confidence in myself all around."

Getty Images
Lauren Alaina

Get it, girl! The country music sensation and American Idol alum revealed she lost 25 pounds thanks to the grueling rehearsals that come with competing on DWTS

Instagram
James Van Der Beek

"I'd been training in Muay Thai three days a week for about six months (for the next project I'm writing) when I hit pause to dance six hours a day. Now I can rhumba," the actor shared on Instagram alongside a before-and-after photo of his DWTS transformation.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images; ABC/Eric McCandless
Sasha Pieterse

During week two of the competition, the Pretty Little Liars star revealed her 15-pound weight loss. "Now, I'm seeing results," the actress said. "I think most importantly, I'm feeling like me again."

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images; ABC/Eric McCandless
Drew Scott

In just a matter of weeks, the HGTV star noticed a change in his body. "I haven't been this trim in probably 15-20 years and I feel great," he told People. "Who knew dancing was such an amazing workout!"

Getty Images
Amber Rose

Need a weight loss kickstarter? Dancing With the Stars may be able to help. "I feel like I'm getting super toned," the proud mom dished on her Loveline With Amber Rose podcast on Play.it. "I feel like I've lost probably 10 pounds, maybe 8 pounds already. It's serious." 

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images; Maury Phillips/WireImage
Kelly Osbourne

The television personality dropped 42 pounds in 2009 while competing on the show. "Louis van Amstel and Dancing With the Stars changed my life, and as cheesy and cliché as that sounds, America had the hugest part in that," she told Access Hollywood.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Marie Osmond

The entertainer impressively lost over 30 pounds on season five of the show, kickstarting her diet which led to a gig as a spokesperson for Nutrisystem.

Frederick M. Brown; Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Bristol Palin

The famous politician's daughter delighted the audience on DWTS and also shimmied her way into a brand new body!

Jeffrey Mayer/SGranitz/Getty Images
Tia Carrere

The brunette beauty shed a considerable amount of weight during season two, having just given birth before she joined the competition. 

Ethan Miller/Getty Images; John Shearer/WireImage
Margaret Cho

The comedian experienced a total body transformation from dancing. "I can see it in my face. I can feel it in my whole body. I have lost a lot of weight," she told People in 2010.

Vivien Killilea/Paul Warner/WireImage
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett

"I feel like I look so much better than I used to!" the television star and former Girls Next Door star told Life & Style of her slimmed-down body after placing sixth on the show.

Ricki Lake

The former talk show host lost inches all over her body and dropped around 20 pounds thanks to grueling dance rehearsals with partner Derek Hough during season 13.

Jennie Garth

"I did Pilates three days a week and cardio twice. I hated it, but it helped. Once I started dancing, things changed faster than when I was just working out," she told said of her significant weight loss coming off the show in 2007.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

