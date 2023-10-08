Mauricio Umansky Reveals Weight Loss Transformation From Dancing With the Stars Workouts

Mauricio Umansky deserves a "Bravo" for the work he's put into his health.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently revealed just how much weight he's lost since joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.
"I got back from Italy and this workout, I've lost a lot," the real estate agent, partnered with pro Emma Slater, exclusively told E! News during week two of the ABC competition. "Like 13 or 14 pounds in a month, so it's awesome."
Mauricio has proudly been showing off his fitter form by taking off his shirt on the dance floor. So how do his and Kyle Richards' kids—Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15—feel about him showing so much skin as of late?
"My daughters are so supportive, they are loving it," he said with a laugh. "I'm 53 years old and not bad for 53, man. So, you gotta show it."
Prior to the season 32 premiere, the real estate agent revealed his family was "so excited" he joined the show. "My girls, my wife," he gushed to Good Morning America Sept. 13, "everybody is gonna be there and we're gonna have a ton of fun."
Kyle echoed her longtime partner's sentiments. "I feel like he's gonna do great," the 54-year-old shared on an Amazon Live session Sept. 25. "He's very excited. He's really, really enjoying that, so I will be there cheering him on for sure."
As for how the couple is doing today after announcing in July that they are going through a rough patch, but not considering divorce just yet?
"We're trying to keep it private, but at the end of the day we're not private people," Mauricio told E! this week. "We're public figures and the reality is we are separated right now. We are going through a really difficult time. It's been a struggle. We are not ready to throw in the towel. We are still working on our marriage and we're not in a rush."
Keep reading to see Mauricio and more celebrities' impressive fitness transformations during their DWTS stints. Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
