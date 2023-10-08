Mauricio Umansky Reveals Weight Loss Transformation From Dancing With the Stars Workouts

Watch : DWTS Stars REACT To Jamie Lynn Spears Leaving, Mauricio Talks Kyle

Mauricio Umansky deserves a "Bravo" for the work he's put into his health.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently revealed just how much weight he's lost since joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.

"I got back from Italy and this workout, I've lost a lot," the real estate agent, partnered with pro Emma Slater, exclusively told E! News during week two of the ABC competition. "Like 13 or 14 pounds in a month, so it's awesome."

Mauricio has proudly been showing off his fitter form by taking off his shirt on the dance floor. So how do his and Kyle Richards' kids—Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15—feel about him showing so much skin as of late?

"My daughters are so supportive, they are loving it," he said with a laugh. "I'm 53 years old and not bad for 53, man. So, you gotta show it."