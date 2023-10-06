Michael B. Jordan Reunites With Steve Harvey Over a Year After Lori Harvey Breakup

Watch : How Michael B. Jordan Got Through Lori Harvey Split

Steve Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are proving there's no family feud here.

More than a year after the Creed actor and Steve's daughter Lori Harvey called it quits on their relationship, Michael and Steve were seen reuniting on camera at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games on Oct. 5. And from the looks of it, there's no hard feelings between the two.

In footage shared by the NBA to their Instagram account, Michael is all smiles as he hugs the game show host, a gesture Steve returns as the two exchange greetings. The NBA captioned their post, "All smiles at #NBAinAbuDhabi!"

The Black Panther star, 36, and Lori, 26, dated for more than a year before splitting in June 2022. While they were still together, Steve—who is married to Lori's mom Marjorie—was up front about his support of the couple.

In addition to calling Michael a "nice guy" and "very respectful," he said of the pair's relationship in April of last year, "Relationships are hard, especially, they're young. They're in a Hollywood-type relationship, and I'm cheering for them."