Michael B. Jordan Reunites With Steve Harvey Over a Year After Lori Harvey Breakup

Steve Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are proving there's no family feud here.
More than a year after the Creed actor and Steve's daughter Lori Harvey called it quits on their relationship, Michael and Steve were seen reuniting on camera at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games on Oct. 5. And from the looks of it, there's no hard feelings between the two.
In footage shared by the NBA to their Instagram account, Michael is all smiles as he hugs the game show host, a gesture Steve returns as the two exchange greetings. The NBA captioned their post, "All smiles at #NBAinAbuDhabi!"
The Black Panther star, 36, and Lori, 26, dated for more than a year before splitting in June 2022. While they were still together, Steve—who is married to Lori's mom Marjorie—was up front about his support of the couple.
In addition to calling Michael a "nice guy" and "very respectful," he said of the pair's relationship in April of last year, "Relationships are hard, especially, they're young. They're in a Hollywood-type relationship, and I'm cheering for them."
Though they kept the details of their romance private, Michael and Lori often shared snapshots of their time together to social media. A decision that they came to together.
"I think we're both very private people naturally," Lori told Bustle in 2021. "So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not?"
She continued, "I think just as I've gotten older and interests change, I think this was something that I just decided to be a little bit more public with because it's a more serious relationship."
After they split, Michael got candid about experiencing such a high-profile breakup, and the lessons he took away from the experience.
"I think for me, it's just I was lucky enough to have a lot of work, you know?" he told Gayle King on CBS Mornings in February. "And I'm a firm believer of what's for you is for you. And coming out of that situation—not to give it any energy and kinda move from that is—it was an experience for me to grow and learn."
And despite heartbreak, the Friday Night Lights alum was filled with optimism as he looked ahead.
"I'm in my light right now," he continued. "This is my Jordan year. I mean that. This is my year. There's so much going on—so many blessings, so many great things. This is at a point in my career where there's not a lot of people telling me no and everything's wide open."