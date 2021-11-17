Michael B. Jordan Shares Look Inside His Private Romance With Lori Harvey on Their One-Year Anniversary

Watch : Lori Harvey Calls Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan the "Love of Her Life"

One year down—and a lot of romance to go!

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated their one-year anniversary on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and took to Instagram Stories to give fans a look inside their private romance. "Happy Anniversary," the 34-year-old actor wrote alongside a few photos of the couple, including one of the 24-year-old model kissing him on the cheek and another of the pair cuddling close. "It's been a year crazy!!"

The two appeared to mark the occasion with a romantic dinner. Lori posted a photo of the personalized tasting menu that read "Happy Anniversary Lori and Michael" over the date. She also shared a boomerang of the Creed star sitting across from her at the table.

Lori and Michael first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday last year.