What Relationship Advice Would Steve Harvey Give Michael B. Jordan? He Says...

Watch : Steve Harvey's DATING Tip for Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey has nothing but (tough) love for Michael B. Jordan.

The Family Feud host was asked what advice he would give to the Black Panther star about dating his youngest daughter, Lori, on the latest episode of E! News' digital video series Down in the DMs.

"I'm not gonna help him," Harvey said. "He's gonna have to earn it." Ouch!

Despite his protective stance, Harvey had kind words to share about Jordan, saying that he's "a nice guy" and "very respectful."

"Relationships are hard, especially, they're young," he said. "They're in a Hollywood-type relationship, and I'm cheering for them."

The actor isn't the only MJ who looks up to Harvey, as the host revealed that NBA legend Michael Jordan used to turn to him for fashion inspiration years ago.

"I was talking to Magic [Johnson] and Michael Jordan one time, they said, ‘Man, we should watch you at night on Showtime at the Apollo to see what you was gonna wear, and we go out and get it made,'" Harvey shared. And while fancy suits may be his signature look, he has quickly become a style icon thanks to his stylist, Elly Karamoh.