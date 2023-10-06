How Gwyneth Paltrow Really Feels About Ex Chris Martin's Girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow is setting some great expectations on how to be friends with your ex's partner.
The Oscar winner recently gave insight into her relationship with Dakota Johnson, who has been dating her ex-husband Chris Martin for more than five years.
"We're actually very good friends," Gwyneth said in an Oct. 5 Instagram Q&A. "I love her so much. She's an adorable, wonderful person."
Of course, this should come as no surprise to their fans. After all, followers have gotten a glimpse inside their bond before, including when Gwyneth posted a tribute on Dakota's birthday and when the two hung out at a 2021 Gucci show.
"I love her," the Goop mogul told Harper's Bazaar in 2020 about the Fifty Shades of Grey star. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning into something like that."
Gwyneth has also leaned into a friendship with Chris following their decision to "consciously uncouple" in 2014 and finalization of their divorce in 2016. Over the years, the Shakespeare in Love actress and the Coldplay singer—who share daughter Apple Martin, 19, and son Moses Martin, 17—have celebrated holidays and family milestones together.
"I know my ex-husband was meant to be the father of my children," Gwyneth, who's been married to Brad Falchuk since 2018, wrote in a 2022 piece for British Vogue, "and I know my current husband is meant to be the person I grow very old with. Conscious uncoupling lets us recognize those two different loves can coexist and nourish each other."