How Gwyneth Paltrow Really Feels About Ex Chris Martin's Girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow is setting some great expectations on how to be friends with your ex's partner.

The Oscar winner recently gave insight into her relationship with Dakota Johnson, who has been dating her ex-husband Chris Martin for more than five years.

"We're actually very good friends," Gwyneth said in an Oct. 5 Instagram Q&A. "I love her so much. She's an adorable, wonderful person."

Of course, this should come as no surprise to their fans. After all, followers have gotten a glimpse inside their bond before, including when Gwyneth posted a tribute on Dakota's birthday and when the two hung out at a 2021 Gucci show.

"I love her," the Goop mogul told Harper's Bazaar in 2020 about the Fifty Shades of Grey star. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning into something like that."