Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts to Her Dancing With the Stars Elimination

Watch : Julianne Hough Announced As New "DWTS" Co-Host

Jamie Lynn Spears' time in the ballroom has come to an end.

After her elimination from Dancing With the Stars, the Zoey 101 star reflected on her experience and gave a special shout-out to her pro partner Alan Bersten.

"Alan, you're the absolute best friend and partner that anyone could ever ask for," she wrote on Instagram Oct. 4 alongside a series of snapshots from her experience on the show. "I got to raise some money for my #SAGAFTRA community and meet some of the most amazing ppl, and That's a win by all accounts in what I set out to do. Softball moms are hot."

Jamie Lynn—who'd previously announced she was donating her weekly salary from the competition to the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists amid the strike—was eliminated after receiving a score of 16 out of 30 for her cha-cha on the Oct. 3 episode.