Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts to Her Dancing With the Stars Elimination

After Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, the Zoey 101 star sent a message to viewers "who are not happy with the way things fell tonight."

Jamie Lynn Spears' time in the ballroom has come to an end. 

After her elimination from Dancing With the Stars, the Zoey 101 star reflected on her experience and gave a special shout-out to her pro partner Alan Bersten.

"Alan, you're the absolute best friend and partner that anyone could ever ask for," she wrote on Instagram Oct. 4 alongside a series of snapshots from her experience on the show. "I got to raise some money for my #SAGAFTRA community and meet some of the most amazing ppl, and That's a win by all accounts in what I set out to do. Softball moms are hot." 

Jamie Lynn—who'd previously announced she was donating her weekly salary from the competition to the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists amid the strike—was eliminated after receiving a score of 16 out of 30 for her cha-cha on the Oct. 3 episode.

However, she didn't have the lowest tally of the night. Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart, Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd, as well as Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold all received scores of 15 and Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater were at the bottom of the leaderboard with a total of 12.

Judge Derek Hough called Jamie Lynn's elimination "quite surprising" and a "shocker," and he wasn't the only one stunned by the outcome.

"Yalllllll, I promise I hear and see all the many wonderfully passionate ppl who are not happy with the way things fell tonight, and I appreciate the tremendous amount love and support," the actress continued in her post, "but this was an amazing experience, and I'm very happy to have been apart of it, and soooo excited to see all the fabulous contestants and their partners continue to KILL it each week!!!!!"

ABC/Christopher Willard

As for how Alan feels about the elimination, he shared a tearful emoji to Instagram Stories and noted, "There's nothing I love more than dancing on @dancingwiththestars."

In fact, Jamie Lynn said she hated the elimination for him the most and that working with him was "wonderful." Alan returned the praise and expressed how proud he was of her. 

And it looks like Jamie Lynn is proud of herself, too for stepping outside of her comfort zone on the show. 

"There was a lot of great parts," the 32-year-old told hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough after her elimination. "But I think it was meeting everybody, and learning so much and just kinda doing something I never thought I would do in my whole entire life."

Fans can continue to tune into Dancing With the Stars Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and Disney+ to see how the competition unfolds. For a refresher on the rest of the season 32 cast, keep reading.

