Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Parental Rights of Their 3 Kids

Watch : Grimes Speaks After Claiming Elon Musk Won't Let Her See Son

Grimes is taking legal action against her ex Elon Musk over their children.

The "Crystal Ball" singer—who shares son X Æ A-12, 3, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 20 months, and son Techno Mechanicus with the Tesla CEO—has filed a petition seeking to establish parental rights, according to court records obtained by NBC News Oct. 3.

It appears Elon—who split from Grimes in March 2022 after four years of dating—has yet to formally respond to the filing. E! News has reached out to both Elon and Grimes' reps for comment and has not heard back.

The legal move comes nearly a month after the artist, born Claire Boucher, publicly confirmed she and the tech mogul privately welcomed their youngest son, nicknamed Tau.

Prior to the revelation, in a since-deleted post shared to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sept. 7, Grimes, 35, also addressed executive Shivon Zilis, with whom Elon shares 19-month-old twins and their custodial drama, writing, "Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer."

However, most recently, the "Genesis" artist noted that she and Shivon were able to move forward and are on the same page.