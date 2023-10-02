Singer Sia Reveals She Got a Face Lift

Sia is feeling even more unstoppable today.
The singer revealed that she recently underwent a cosmetic surgery procedure to get a face lift, thanking her surgeon at the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 1.
While presenting Dr. Ben Talei with the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine award, the 47-year-old got candid about the results of the operation.
"I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about s--t," she said onstage. "I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work—and not just for the pop stars of the world."
In fact, the "Chandelier" artist can't help but rave about the results from the Beverly Hills Center for Plastic Surgery.
"I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on," she laughed, "People go, 'You look nice.' I'm like, 'Dr. Ben Talei, face lift' for like anything you could ever want. I love him, I can't say enough good about him."
After Sia noted Dr. Talei is a "good friend," he couldn't help but return the love.
"I don't know if you guys know how amazing Sia is as a person," he said during his speech. "We have a lot of common friends and it's always shocking how many keep saying, 'I love her, I love her, I love her. She's amazing.'"
The doctor added, "She really is, like you can see—a bright ray of sunshine and made my nieces and nephews' days. She invited them over to her house for a big party, and the whole family loves her. I'm super grateful."
As for the secret behind his skills? Dr. Talei told E! News on the red carpet that it's all about keeping it natural.
"Instead of trying to be creative and make things up," he shared, "you go back and just learn what people are supposed to look like inside. If you know what they're supposed to look like inside, outside looks normal. Like, beautiful inside, beautiful outside—it's also natural inside, natural outside. So, you just respect the anatomy and that's the easiest way to keep people natural."
Going back to basics is a trend that's also been embraced by Blac Chyna and Ariana Grande, who recently spoke out about reducing their cosmetic fillers. For more stars' plastic surgery confessions, keep reading.