Singer Sia Reveals She Got a Face Lift

Watch : Sia Reveals That She's on the Autism Spectrum

Sia is feeling even more unstoppable today.

The singer revealed that she recently underwent a cosmetic surgery procedure to get a face lift, thanking her surgeon at the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 1.

While presenting Dr. Ben Talei with the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine award, the 47-year-old got candid about the results of the operation.

"I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about s--t," she said onstage. "I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work—and not just for the pop stars of the world."

In fact, the "Chandelier" artist can't help but rave about the results from the Beverly Hills Center for Plastic Surgery.

"I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on," she laughed, "People go, 'You look nice.' I'm like, 'Dr. Ben Talei, face lift' for like anything you could ever want. I love him, I can't say enough good about him."