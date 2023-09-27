Why Julia Fox's Upcoming Memoir Won't Include Sex With Kanye West

Don't expect Julia Fox to cut you in on what went down in the bedroom with Kanye West.
The Uncut Gems star shared that her upcoming memoir Down the Drain, out on Oct. 10, will not include any details of her sex life with the rapper.
Why? "Because there, like, wasn't any," she said in a New York Times interview published Sept. 25. "It wasn't really about that."
However, Julia noted that she does kiss-and-tell about other relationships in the book, as sex has played a large role in her life.
"I felt like it was the truth. Why not write it?" the 33-year-old shared. "I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don't go into as much detail as I could. I'm like: 'This crazy thing happened. OK, moving on.'"
Julia—who is mom to 2-year-old son Valentino with ex Peter Artemiev—added that she "made it a point to put the reader in the room" when it came to her memoir.
"I didn't want to skip over things," she explained. "So maybe some things are too detailed."
So, just how much of her whirlwind romance with Ye will the book cover? As Julia recently noted, the "Gold Digger" artist is only a small part in her bigger story.
"It's like six pages," she told E! News earlier this month. "I feel like I went very lightly on it. I'm not trying to have bad blood or anything—it's all in the past."
Julia dated Ye for a month but they split in February 2022, after the actress saw what she previously described as "the first sign of a red flag."
"The unresolved issues that he was dealing with," she told ES magazine last year. "It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don't have time for it, or energy. I don't have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it."
The actress added of the breakup, "I'm proud of myself for that. Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer."