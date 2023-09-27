Why Julia Fox's Upcoming Memoir Won't Include Sex With Kanye West

Watch : Julia Fox Says Kanye West Will Be in Her Memoir

Don't expect Julia Fox to cut you in on what went down in the bedroom with Kanye West.

The Uncut Gems star shared that her upcoming memoir Down the Drain, out on Oct. 10, will not include any details of her sex life with the rapper.

Why? "Because there, like, wasn't any," she said in a New York Times interview published Sept. 25. "It wasn't really about that."

However, Julia noted that she does kiss-and-tell about other relationships in the book, as sex has played a large role in her life.

"I felt like it was the truth. Why not write it?" the 33-year-old shared. "I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don't go into as much detail as I could. I'm like: 'This crazy thing happened. OK, moving on.'"

Julia—who is mom to 2-year-old son Valentino with ex Peter Artemiev—added that she "made it a point to put the reader in the room" when it came to her memoir.