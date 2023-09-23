Nic Kerdiles, Savannah Chrisley's Ex, Dead at 29 After Motorcycle Crash

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Doing a Reality Show With Fiance Nic Kerdiles?

Former pro hockey player Nic Kerdiles, who was once engaged to Savannah Chrisley, has died in a road accident. He was 29.

The athlete-turned-Nashville real estate broker was killed in a motorcycle crash early Sept. 23. Police told local TV station WKRN that he was driving his Indian Motorcycle west on a street in a residential area when he traveled through a stop sign and struck the driver's side of a BMW SUV, which immediately stopped after the collision, while Nic was transported to a hospital and later died of his injuries.

Investigators also told the outlet there were no signs of impairment on behalf of either driver and no charges are anticipated against the BMW driver.

E! News has reached out to Nashville police for comment and has not heard back.

Nic had shared a photo of himself riding an Indian Motorcycle on his Instagram Stories a few hours before the accident. He captioned the pic, his final post, "Night rider."

Following news of his death, Nic received a tribute from his former NHL team, the Anaheim Ducks.

"We're heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning," they tweeted. "An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones."