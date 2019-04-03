Savannah Chrisley Is Engaged to Nic Kerdiles

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 6:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Savannah Chrisley, Nic Kerdiles

Instagram / Nic Kerdiles

Surprise! Savannah Chrisley is engaged.

The Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley star's boyfriend, pro hockey player Nic Kerdiles, proposed to her in December, on Christmas Eve, it was revealed on Wednesday. The two had met on Instagram and have been dating since November 2017.

Nic, who plays for the Winnipeg Jets, popped the question in front of her friends and family in Nashville and also asked her dad Todd Chrisley for permission, via FaceTime, beforehand, People reported.

"My dad said he was so nervous when he FaceTimed him, that he asked my dad for his hand in marriage!" she told the magazine. 'And my dad was like, 'You may want to re-ask that question.' He was like, 'Do you want my daughter's hand in marriage or my hand in marriage?' Nic hung up the phone and called back, and then asked him the right way. And it was just so funny. My dad said he was so nervous."

 

Read

Watch Todd Chrisley Reveal His Honest Opinions on Daughter Savannah's New Boyfriend

Nic proposed with a 5-carat radiant brilliant cut diamond ring on a band of 18 round brilliant cut diamonds, designed by Dror Flantzman in Nashville. Savannah told People her mother, Julie Chrisley, picked it out.

Savannah also said she and Nic are in no rush to tie the knot.

"We're kind of just taking our time," she said. "We know that we want to spend the rest of our life with each other."

 
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Savannah Chrisley , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Amanda Seyfried

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Reveals What Led to Her New Year's Eve Stand-Up Flop

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York City's Trip to the Berkshires Kicks Off With a Big Fight...Over the 'Shark Room'

Joker, Joaquin Phoenix

Watch Joaquin Phoenix Transform Into the Famous Villain in First Joker Trailer

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke Totally Burned Kit Harington for His Game of Thrones Complaints

Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning

Dakota Fanning Supports Stylish Sister Elle at Her Teen Spirit Premiere

Schitt's Creek

How Dan Levy Created a Safe Haven With Schitt's Creek (And Why He's Saying Goodbye)

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.