Watch Savannah Chrisley Gush Over Rekindled Romance With Nic Kerdiles

This time, it's on her own terms.
Growing Up Chrisley's Savannah Chrisley recently confirmed her reconciliation with ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles in an exclusive chat with E! News, and now this Chrisley Knows Best alum is ready to spill more details. Savannah continued to gush over Nic during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 12 and revealed why this time around she's approaching their relationship a little more cautiously since splitting in Sept. 2020.
"Nic and I, we're in each others' day to day lives," Savannah explained on Thursday. "We are at a point in our lives when we're learning so many different things and growing and we're just trying to find a balance, as well as just truly figuring out ourselves and what we want out of life, and just take it day by day."
Savannah is also opting to keep the details her romance under wraps on social media. "I think ever since I was a teenager, the world has gotten to see everything in my life," Savannah added. "I don't need everyone's opinions on something that I'm trying to figure out myself."
In fact, Savannah has been in the public eye since she was just 16 years old when Chrisley Knows Best debuted nine seasons ago. "Never in a million years did I think we'd be here," the Sassy by Savannah Chrisley cosmetics founder revealed of the long-running reality series.
Patriarch Todd Chrisley joked, "I think that we're going to continue doing what we do until you guys and the rest of the world tell us you don't want to hear us anymore."
Todd also had a special message for estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley amid her divorce.
"I love Lindsie. She is my daughter, but we have found out a lot of things that Lindsie has done since her departure from the show," Todd stated. "It's been put out there that Lindsie left of her own free will, and that's just not what happened. The production company decided not to bring Lindsie back and so Lindsie was upset over that."
He concluded, "It's sad, I love her and I hate that she's done those things. According to her mother, her biological mother, a couple of days ago said that Lindsie has been trying to back out of the things that she's done for some time now, but she doesn't know how to. So I'll give you that out: I love you, I forgive you, and I'll move forward."
Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 9 p.m., followed by Growing Up Chrisley at 9:30 p.m. on USA Network.
