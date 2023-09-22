Julie Chen Moonves’ Plastic Surgery Confession Includes Going Incognito

Watch : Julie Chen Moonves Reveals Two Co-Hosts Forced Her To Leave "The Talk"

Julie Chen Moonves is spilling all the tea on a live feed.

The Big Brother host confessed that her plan to go incognito after receiving plastic surgery went awry due to a photograph circulating that showed off her initials on a handbag.

"I leave The Talk, I have a lot more free time on my hands, I'm only doing Big Brother. And I decide before I turn 50, I wouldn't mind getting some preventive work done," Julie exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon. "A rejuvenation also known as a face lift. I do live in Beverly Hills and, you know, gravity usually wins. Can't fight that."

She went on detail how the procedure went, sharing, "I had this lower facelift done. And I had an allergic reaction to this ointment, so I had to go to the hospital. I don't care, I have bandages on—unrecognizable. No one is gonna know it's me. So I go to the hospital to go get this reaction checked out, and I'm thinking, 'I can deny that this is me. Who is going to know?'"