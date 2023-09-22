Julie Chen Moonves’ Plastic Surgery Confession Includes Going Incognito

Julie Chen Moonves is spilling all the tea on a live feed.
The Big Brother host confessed that her plan to go incognito after receiving plastic surgery went awry due to a photograph circulating that showed off her initials on a handbag.
"I leave The Talk, I have a lot more free time on my hands, I'm only doing Big Brother. And I decide before I turn 50, I wouldn't mind getting some preventive work done," Julie exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon. "A rejuvenation also known as a face lift. I do live in Beverly Hills and, you know, gravity usually wins. Can't fight that."
She went on detail how the procedure went, sharing, "I had this lower facelift done. And I had an allergic reaction to this ointment, so I had to go to the hospital. I don't care, I have bandages on—unrecognizable. No one is gonna know it's me. So I go to the hospital to go get this reaction checked out, and I'm thinking, 'I can deny that this is me. Who is going to know?'"
But things didn't go as planned. As for how everyone did end up finding out?
"How did they know? You know why?" Julie, 53, continued. "Because silly me, foolish me had a handbag with my monogram JCM on the outside of it. So, there was no denying that that was me."
The television personality also goes further into depth about her lower facelift in her new audio memoir But First, God.
"When you work in front of the television and you are a woman, you are expected to look—I'm just gonna say it: young," Julie recounted in the audiobook, per People. "You're expected to be pleasing to the eye and society, especially Hollywood is not kind on aging women."
And as someone whose career is on-air, Julie is no stranger to the ways of the trade.
"I knew part of my bread and butter being in front of the camera was to maintain how I looked," she continued. "Stay out of the sun, put on sunblock and yes, if I have to, go under the knife."
So, she did—right after leaving The Talk in 2018, following eight years as a co-host.
"You know how some people, when they get broken up with by a loved one, they get a revenge body?" she noted. "Well, I wanted to get a revenge face. The lower facelift was definitely part of ‘my job' because I'm expected to look not drastically different from season to season or how people are used to seeing me on TV."
