RHOSLC's Monica Garcia Claps Back at Lisa Barlow's $60,000 Ring Dig

Watch : Lisa Barlow Discusses RHOSLC Battle Lines at BravoCon 2022

Lisa Barlow and Monica Garcia's friendship remains on ice following Lisa's epic ring debacle.

After The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star lost her ice—namely a $60,000 diamond band—on the Bravo series' Sept. 19 episode, Lisa rubbed several of her costars the wrong way by repeatedly bringing up the price of her missing jewelry. And when Monica tried to explain how her complaining might come off as out of touch, Lisa slammed her costar in a confessional saying, "When you can afford to buy a $58,000 ring, you'll care about it too."

So what did Monica think when she watched Lisa's insult on the most recent episode?

"It pretty much validated exactly how I was trying to explain to her how it comes across," Monica exclusively told E! News of the jab. "It wasn't about the ring, it was about how she carries herself with having a lot of money and bragging about it all the time. It wasn't like she went around and was like, 'Oh my gosh, my ring from John, he gave it to me as a gift.' It was like, '60 G's. Oh my God, 60 G's. Did you know, 60 G's?'"