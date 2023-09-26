RHOSLC's Monica Garcia Claps Back at Lisa Barlow's $60,000 Ring Dig

Lisa Barlow and Monica Garcia's friendship remains on ice following Lisa's epic ring debacle.
After The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star lost her ice—namely a $60,000 diamond band—on the Bravo series' Sept. 19 episode, Lisa rubbed several of her costars the wrong way by repeatedly bringing up the price of her missing jewelry. And when Monica tried to explain how her complaining might come off as out of touch, Lisa slammed her costar in a confessional saying, "When you can afford to buy a $58,000 ring, you'll care about it too."
So what did Monica think when she watched Lisa's insult on the most recent episode?
"It pretty much validated exactly how I was trying to explain to her how it comes across," Monica exclusively told E! News of the jab. "It wasn't about the ring, it was about how she carries herself with having a lot of money and bragging about it all the time. It wasn't like she went around and was like, 'Oh my gosh, my ring from John, he gave it to me as a gift.' It was like, '60 G's. Oh my God, 60 G's. Did you know, 60 G's?'"
Monica noted, "I was just trying to explain like, 'That's amazing, you can afford that. Go on, baby girl. I love that for you, but just be aware of how it looks when you're only talking about the price of things.' That's all I was trying to say."
However, Monica was not offended when Lisa compared their finances.
"That is Lisa through and through," she explained. "I genuinely felt like, 'Yep, that's exactly what I was trying to say. You think you're better than people because of that. Just be aware that that can be a bad look.'"
As for where the Bravo stars stand today after filming season four? Not great.
"You better watch reunion, that's all I'm gonna say," Monica teased. "You're going to see the evolution of things real quick—real quick. I'm excited to see how it all unfolds for viewers and I don't think anyone's going to expect to see where we all stand in general."
See the drama play out when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)