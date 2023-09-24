1st and Relationship Goals: Inside the Love Lives of NFL Quarterbacks

Watch : Met Gala: Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Stun!

Are you ready for some romance?

With football season in full swing, it's all well and good to be keeping track of passing yards, completion rates and interceptions. But while you're waiting all day for Sunday night (plus all those other days and times), you should probably also brush up on dating reports, wedding plans and family stats that NFL quarterbacks have compiled in their private lives.

And while those numbers may not affect your fantasy ranking, there's always a chance that the team a QB has behind him off the field will find its way into the game in some form or another, even if it just means his cheering section is extra loud. (Plus, so often it's the partners of the QBs who end up on offense when the fans come for the players after a loss.)

"I truly mean this when I say, I think if I didn't have Brittany," Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently told CBS News of the high school sweetheart he married last year, "I wouldn't be in the position I am now."

And that position, incidentally, is reigning league and Super Bowl MVP, so helmets off to Brittany Mahomes.