Relationship 1st and Goals: Inside the Love Lives of NFL Quarterbacks

Romance has definitely been on the brain more than usual this NFL season, and you didn't really even need to be a football fan to take a passing interest in what might happen every time the Kansas City Chiefs took the field.

But now the playoffs are underway, Chiefs included, and it's time to get serious.

Meaning, enough obsessing over who the tight ends are dating, and remember who the No. 1 guy on the field is—and think about his love life.

"I truly mean this when I say, I think if I didn't have Brittany," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told CBS News last year of the high school sweetheart he married in 2022, "I wouldn't be in the position I am now."

Incidentally, that position is reigning league and Super Bowl MVP, so helmets off to Brittany Mahomes.

But while their winning partnership is one of the more well-documented among the megastar-athlete set—having two scene-stealing kids will do that to a couple—that leaves a lot of QBs left for the picking (so to speak).