Sophia Culpo Says She Reached Out to Alix Earle Amid Braxton Berrios Drama

Sophia Culpo extended an olive branch to Alix Earle amid drama over Braxton Berrios.

Following claims that the NFL player's romance with the influencer overlapped with his and Sophia's relationship, the Culpo Sisters star decided it was time to move on. In doing so, the 26-year-old decided to reach out to the TikToker, who's been spending time with the NFL player.

"I was like, 'Hey, I just wanna say I'm really sorry that this is turning into girl vs. girl,'" Sophia told sister Aurora Culpo and Kristen Gaffney on their Barely Filtered podcast. "'You don't owe me anything, he was the only person that had loyalty to me.'"

Sophia—whose TikTok about the Braxton situation went viral over the summer—noted that she ended her message to Alix by saying she hopes he's "better" for her.

As for how Alix received Sophia's peace offering? "She agreed," Sophia said on the Sept. 20 episode of the Dear Media podcast. "We were like, 'This needs to stop. This is so not helping anybody.' And at the end of the day, I just wanna move forward. This was back in July when everything was getting crazy on the internet."

