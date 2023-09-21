Sophia Culpo Says She Reached Out to Alix Earle Amid Braxton Berrios Drama

Sophia Culpo extended an olive branch to Alix Earle amid drama over Braxton Berrios.
Following claims that the NFL player's romance with the influencer overlapped with his and Sophia's relationship, the Culpo Sisters star decided it was time to move on. In doing so, the 26-year-old decided to reach out to the TikToker, who's been spending time with the NFL player.
"I was like, 'Hey, I just wanna say I'm really sorry that this is turning into girl vs. girl,'" Sophia told sister Aurora Culpo and Kristen Gaffney on their Barely Filtered podcast. "'You don't owe me anything, he was the only person that had loyalty to me.'"
Sophia—whose TikTok about the Braxton situation went viral over the summer—noted that she ended her message to Alix by saying she hopes he's "better" for her.
As for how Alix received Sophia's peace offering? "She agreed," Sophia said on the Sept. 20 episode of the Dear Media podcast. "We were like, 'This needs to stop. This is so not helping anybody.' And at the end of the day, I just wanna move forward. This was back in July when everything was getting crazy on the internet."
It was around that same time that Braxton himself addressed cheating allegations, taking to his Instagram Story June 27 to share his side of the story.
"It had nothing to do with anything else," the 27-year-old said, referencing his and Sophia's breakup earlier this year after two years together. "It had nothing to do with anybody else for that matter."
And it was just yesterday that Alix set the record straight on the "homewrecker" accusations.
"When I was reading these comments, I was bawling my eyes out to my friends and they were like, 'Hello, Alix, this stuff normally does not get to you,'" she said on the Sept. 20 episode of Call Her Daddy, before referencing her family history. "I spent my childhood basically thinking that this is the worst thing you could do to another human, so why the f--k would I do that? No, they were not together."
The 22-year-old noted that she checked the receipts.
"We have probably been over this probably a hundred and ten times because I was like, if you did that to a person, obviously of course, you'll probably do that to me too," she added, "and if I did that to someone else, I wouldn't be able to live with myself."