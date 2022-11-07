Aurora Culpo Accuses Estranged Husband Mikey Bortone of Cheating

There's nothing like the tough love of a sister.
Aurora Culpo, 33, is forced to break some tough news to sisters Olivia, 30, and Sophia Culpo, 25, in this exclusive sneak peek of the Nov. 7 series premiere of TLC's The Culpo Sisters.
"I need to tell you guys something," Aurora says as the trio mingles in the kitchen. "Me and Mikey [Bortone] are struggling with what marriage means for both of us. I guess we have different ideas."
Aurora questions, "How do I explain this?" and decides just to let it all out.
"I get a DM on Instagram from somebody being like, ‘You should know your husband cheats on you,' and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?'" Aurora says. "I end up confronting him about it and one thing led to the other and he ended up admitting it. And then he ended up admitting to it happening one time before that."
Aurora explains that the situation is complicated because she set up a very specific parameter for their relationship when it was in its early stages.
"I made a rule with him, way back when, because I was so confident that nothing could ever come between what we had," Aurora says. "Nothing would ever be as special as what we had. He was allowed to have one a year, like hook up with a random person."
A noticeably shocked Olivia exclaims, "What are you thinking?"
And then it gets even worse.
When asked if Aurora had been granted a similar hall pass, Aurora reveals, "No, only he did."
In a confessional, a comparably surprised Sophia says, "I don't even know what to think. So many questions are running through my head."
As seen in the clip, the cracks are already starting to show in Aurora's relationship with her husband, which ended when she filed for divorce from the Survivor star in April after three years of marriage. He also responded also seeking a divorce due to irreconcilable differences and sought spousal support.
"There was a lot happening right when we started filming," Aurora exclusively told E! News about the experience. "My relationship took a really sharp turn and all that was all documented on my end. It was hard, but that's what we signed up for. We committed to being vulnerable and sharing, so I did the best I could."
Watch it all play out when The Culpo Sisters premieres Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. on TLC.