What Ariana Grande Is Asking for in Dalton Gomez Divorce

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez File for Divorce

Ariana Grande is listing her divorce requests.

The singer, who filed for divorce from estranged husband Dalton Gomez on Sept. 18, is asking a Los Angeles court to honor their prenuptial agreement, according to the court documents obtained by E! News.

In the filing, Ariana asked for spousal support and property be granted in accordance with her prenup. Moreover, the 30-year-old said she wants "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects," as well as earnings and accumulations earned before, during and after her marriage to be confirmed as separate property.

She also requested that attorney's fees be paid for by both her and Dalton.

Ariana listed her date of separation as Feb. 20, citing irreconcilable differences as grounds for the divorce.

Dalton issued a response the same day Ariana filed for divorce, in which he also listed Feb. 20 as their date of separation. The real estate agent did not request spousal support in his response, instead asking for the court to reserve the issue for future determination.