Southern Charm's Taylor Comes Clean About Accusing Paige DeSorbo of Cheating on Craig Conover

Taylor Ann Green is backtracking on her cheating bombshell.
After the Southern Charm star accused Craig Conover's girlfriend Paige DeSorbo of being unfaithful to him during a heated fight on the Bravo series' Sept. 14 season nine premiere, the 28-year-old admitted there was no weight to her jab.
In a preview of the Sept 21 episode, Taylor reflects on her argument with Craig—which started over his friendship and loyalty to her ex Shep Rose.
"What Craig said and how he said it was mean," she tells Leva Bonaparte. "And there is a rumor going around that Paige has been not faithful to Craig. I said it to be hurtful. You know when you see your ex your heart sinks? I think that the zero to a hundred with Craig was between me and Shep. It had nothing to do with Craig."
In fact, Taylor shares she was remorseful for dragging the Summer House star into the drama and credits her outburst to being in the same room as Shep at the time.
"I genuinely regret saying what I said to Craig," she adds in her confessional. "It's difficult seeing Shep and I wanted to be the big, bad bitch in the room and 'you don't bother me,' but I do care. I don't want to care, but I do. And that's why I did go cuckoo."
Craig also addresses the incident in the teaser and reveals why he didn't immediately tell Paige about Taylor's cheating accusation.
"What Taylor said about Paige, it's bulls--t," he says, adding he knows she was still reeling from her breakup with Shep. "But, I know what Taylor's dealing with. I know she didn't mean it. Who am I to hold this above her head. Do I think any good can come from tell Paige about this? No."
Following the premiere, Craig opened up about the explosive exchange with Taylor. "It was just sad for me because I think I realized in that moment how lost Taylor really is," the 34-year-old exclusively told E! News. "I care about her and I was like, ‘Man, you're really struggling.'"
However, he never believed the infidelity claim to be true.
"To say that about Paige—my reaction, the reason I walked away was because there was nothing I could do to help her in that moment," Craig noted. "I kinda laughed because I was like, 'Me and Paige just sit on her couch and watch TV.' It would be a little hard for either of us to be out there being secretive. I don't think that comes with this territory anymore."
