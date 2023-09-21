Southern Charm's Taylor Comes Clean About Accusing Paige DeSorbo of Cheating on Craig Conover

Watch : Southern Charm's Shep, Taylor & Austen Address Love Triangle!

Taylor Ann Green is backtracking on her cheating bombshell.

After the Southern Charm star accused Craig Conover's girlfriend Paige DeSorbo of being unfaithful to him during a heated fight on the Bravo series' Sept. 14 season nine premiere, the 28-year-old admitted there was no weight to her jab.

In a preview of the Sept 21 episode, Taylor reflects on her argument with Craig—which started over his friendship and loyalty to her ex Shep Rose.

"What Craig said and how he said it was mean," she tells Leva Bonaparte. "And there is a rumor going around that Paige has been not faithful to Craig. I said it to be hurtful. You know when you see your ex your heart sinks? I think that the zero to a hundred with Craig was between me and Shep. It had nothing to do with Craig."

In fact, Taylor shares she was remorseful for dragging the Summer House star into the drama and credits her outburst to being in the same room as Shep at the time.