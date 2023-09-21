Southern Charm's Taylor Comes Clean About Accusing Paige DeSorbo of Cheating on Craig Conover

Find out why Southern Charm's Taylor Ann Green regrets accusing costar Craig Conover's girlfriend Paige DeSorbo of being unfaithful to him in emotional preview of the show's Sept. 21 episode.

By Brett Malec Sep 21, 2023 6:27 PMTags
TVReality TVCheatingBravoCouplesSouthern CharmNBCUSummer House
Watch: Southern Charm's Shep, Taylor & Austen Address Love Triangle!

Taylor Ann Green is backtracking on her cheating bombshell.

After the Southern Charm star accused Craig Conover's girlfriend Paige DeSorbo of being unfaithful to him during a heated fight on the Bravo series' Sept. 14 season nine premiere, the 28-year-old admitted there was no weight to her jab.

In a preview of the Sept 21 episode, Taylor reflects on her argument with Craig—which started over his friendship and loyalty to her ex Shep Rose.

"What Craig said and how he said it was mean," she tells Leva Bonaparte. "And there is a rumor going around that Paige has been not faithful to Craig. I said it to be hurtful. You know when you see your ex your heart sinks? I think that the zero to a hundred with Craig was between me and Shep. It had nothing to do with Craig."

In fact, Taylor shares she was remorseful for dragging the Summer House star into the drama and credits her outburst to being in the same room as Shep at the time.

photos
Everything to Know About Southern Charm Season 9

"I genuinely regret saying what I said to Craig," she adds in her confessional. "It's difficult seeing Shep and I wanted to be the big, bad bitch in the room and 'you don't bother me,' but I do care. I don't want to care, but I do. And that's why I did go cuckoo."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images/Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Craig also addresses the incident in the teaser and reveals why he didn't immediately tell Paige about Taylor's cheating accusation.

"What Taylor said about Paige, it's bulls--t," he says, adding he knows she was still reeling from her breakup with Shep. "But, I know what Taylor's dealing with. I know she didn't mean it. Who am I to hold this above her head. Do I think any good can come from tell Paige about this? No."

Following the premiere, Craig opened up about the explosive exchange with Taylor. "It was just sad for me because I think I realized in that moment how lost Taylor really is," the 34-year-old exclusively told E! News. "I care about her and I was like, ‘Man, you're really struggling.'"

However, he never believed the infidelity claim to be true.

"To say that about Paige—my reaction, the reason I walked away was because there was nothing I could do to help her in that moment," Craig noted. "I kinda laughed because I was like, 'Me and Paige just sit on her couch and watch TV.' It would be a little hard for either of us to be out there being secretive. I don't think that comes with this territory anymore."

Keep reading to relive Craig and Paige's sweet moments over the years. Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Instagram
A Budding Bravo Romance

Winter House co-stars Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo started casually seeing each other in summer 2021 before becoming a couple that fall. As Craig told E! News, "We openly dated around until it just got to the point where, you know, you like one person so much that you don't want to do that anymore."

Instagram
A Summer House Soirée

Craig joined Paige for a photobooth session as they celebrated her Summer House co-stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula saying "I do" on September 25.

Instagram
Happy Halloween

Paige and Craig dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee à la Hulu's Pam and Tommy for Halloween.

Instagram
Take Two

The couple that goes all out for Halloween together, stays together.

Instagram
Instagram Official

Craig made his debut on Paige's Instagram grid on December 19 with this cute pic captioned, "Sew in love."

Instagram
Ski Trip Smooches

Paige began making appearances on Craig's Instagram around the same time.

Instagram
Hitting the Slopes

The couple is currently "having a lot of fun and spending more time with each other," Craig recently told E! News, "and just happy."

Instagram
Fur-real Adorable

Dressed to the nines, Paige and Craig got cozy on their Jan. 2022 trip.

Instagram
Broadway Date

Back in New York later that month, the couple spent the night on the town.

Instagram
First V-Day Together

Craig joined Paige for an Instagram Live shopping event on Valentine's Day.

Instagram
Vanderpump Summer Charm

The couple headed out West for a fun double date with former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark.

Charles Sykes/Bravo
A WWHL Date

Nothing like a night out in the Bravo Clubhouse!

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Clubhouse Cuties

The couple paid Andy Cohen another visit in March.

Instagram/@paige_desorbo
Strike a Pose

"Getting 'the shot' is a full time job," Paige captioned this sweet Instagram pic of herself and Craig at a friend's wedding, along with candids of them perfecting their pose.

Instagram/@caconover
Beach Day

Excited to share his southern charm with his girlfriend, Craig shared pics from his fun beach day with Paige on Instagram, posing with pillows from his home decor company, Sewing Down South.

Instagram/@caconover
Hand in Hand

The happy couple took a stroll along the beach in Charleston, South Carolina.

Rich Polk/Getty Images
Hitting the Red Carpet

Paige and Craig got all glammed up for the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5, 2022.

