Gigi Hadid Gives Glimpse Into Birthday Celebrations for Her and Zayn Malik's 3-Year-Old Daughter Khai

Watch : Gigi Hadid's Daughter Looks So Grown Up in New Pics

Want to see how Gigi Hadid celebrated daughter Khai's third birthday? Well, the supermodel is making it as easy as one-two-three by sharing a series of sweet snaps in honor of the big day.

Gigi gave followers a glimpse inside the toddler's birthday festivities, which included a Frozen-themed celebration as seen in snaps of her dad Mohamed Hadid holding an Olaf balloon and a cake decorated with the characters from the Disney film.

"Have been celebrating our THREE YR OLD this week," she captioned a Sept. 20 post, "& just so honored to get to be her mama, to get to see life through her!!!! Happy Birthday to my sweetest, smartest, spunkiest bestie !!!!!!!! DREAM KID / love of my life."

But the Hadids didn't celebrate Khai's birthday with just one special meal. Gigi—who shares the little one with ex Zayn Malik—also posted pictures of a special birthday breakfast consisting of a slice of rainbow cake, fun-shaped pancakes, fruit and sausage with three candles.