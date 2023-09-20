Gigi Hadid Gives Glimpse Into Birthday Celebrations for Her and Zayn Malik's 3-Year-Old Daughter Khai

Want to see how Gigi Hadid celebrated daughter Khai's third birthday? Well, the supermodel is making it as easy as one-two-three by sharing a series of sweet snaps in honor of the big day.
Gigi gave followers a glimpse inside the toddler's birthday festivities, which included a Frozen-themed celebration as seen in snaps of her dad Mohamed Hadid holding an Olaf balloon and a cake decorated with the characters from the Disney film.
"Have been celebrating our THREE YR OLD this week," she captioned a Sept. 20 post, "& just so honored to get to be her mama, to get to see life through her!!!! Happy Birthday to my sweetest, smartest, spunkiest bestie !!!!!!!! DREAM KID / love of my life."
But the Hadids didn't celebrate Khai's birthday with just one special meal. Gigi—who shares the little one with ex Zayn Malik—also posted pictures of a special birthday breakfast consisting of a slice of rainbow cake, fun-shaped pancakes, fruit and sausage with three candles.
In addition to showcasing Khai's birthday celebration, the Guest in Residence founder took a trip down memory lane by sharing photos of her daughter from over the last few years. These included snaps from her first birthday, their hangouts at the beach and Khai's nail painting session for Gigi—with her noting on Instagram Stories, "This is my pedicure going into Milan Fashion Week."
Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid also marked the occasion with a sweet comment, noting in the comments that Khai is the "greatest gift of all."
While Gigi is protective of her daughter's privacy, she's given followers a few glimpses into their world, such as by sharing pictures of Khai—shielding her face—giving updates on her milestones and offering insights into their daily routine.
And the 28-year-old has also spoken about her approach to co-parenting with Zayn, with whom she split in 2021. "That she can be with both parents," she told The Sunday Times earlier this year, "makes me very happy."
To see more photos Gigi has shared of Khai from over the years, keep reading.