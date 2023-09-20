Princess Beatrice's Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Shares Royally Cute Photo of 2-Year-Old Daughter Sienna

Watch : Princess Beatrice Welcomes 1st Child With Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Bow down to this sweet birthday tribute.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their daughter Sienna's second birthday Sept. 18, with the property developer sharing a rare snap of the toddler on social media. In the pic of Sienna from behind she's walking on a path outside, wearing a pink and read floral dress with the matching red embroidered sombrero.

"Happy Birthday Baby Girl," Edoardo captioned the Instagram post. "You bring us so much love and joy every day."

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their daughter in 2021, with the royal family confirming the news shortly after.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," Buckingham Palace shared at the time. "The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces."

Referencing Edoardo's 7-year-old son with former fiancée Dara Huang, the message added that the couple was "looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.