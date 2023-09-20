Princess Beatrice's Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Shares Royally Cute Photo of 2-Year-Old Daughter Sienna

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of Princess Beatrice took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of their 2-year-old daughter Sienna donning a flowered outfit and a huge sombrero.

Bow down to this sweet birthday tribute.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their daughter Sienna's second birthday Sept. 18, with the property developer sharing a rare snap of the toddler on social media. In the pic of Sienna from behind she's walking on a path outside, wearing a pink and read floral dress with the matching red embroidered sombrero.

"Happy Birthday Baby Girl," Edoardo captioned the Instagram post. "You bring us so much love and joy every day."

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their daughter in 2021, with the royal family confirming the news shortly after.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," Buckingham Palace shared at the time. "The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces."

Referencing Edoardo's 7-year-old son with former fiancée Dara Huang, the message added that the couple was "looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.

As for the little one's moniker? Well, the pair decided to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away just one week before Sienna's first birthday, with her middle name.

Tweeting alongside an image of her daughter's footprints, Beatrice wrote at the time, "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi."

But Sienna isn't the only lady in Edoardo's life that he likes to gush over on social media. In fact, back in July, he took to the 'gram to celebrate three years of marriage to Beatrice.

 

"Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world," he said beneath candid shots of the princess. "I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx."

