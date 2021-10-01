Princess Beatrice Reveals Name of Her Baby Girl

Watch : Princess Beatrice Welcomes 1st Child With Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice chose to honor Queen Elizabeth II with the name of her first child.

On Oct. 1, just under two weeks after she and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed a daughter, Beatrice announced their baby girl's moniker. "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi," she tweeted alongside an image of her daughter's footprints. "We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

Wolfie, whose real name is Christopher Woolf, is Edoardo's son from his previous relationship with architect Dara Huang.

Beatrice announced Sienna's birth two days after the baby's Sept. 18 arrival. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," Buckingham Palace said in a Sept. 20 statement. "The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces."