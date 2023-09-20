Orlando Bloom Shares Glimpse Into His Magical FaceTime Calls With Daughter Daisy Dove

Watch : How Katy Perry Is Always Paying Homage to Daughter Daisy Dove

Hold the phone—Orlando Bloom is offering fans a sweet glimpse into his life with daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

The actor, 46, recently gave followers a look at what it can be like when he FaceTimes the 3-year-old—sharing a screenshot from one of their calls in which Daisy is out of the frame and has left him to chat with a pile of her toys. As Orlando captioned the Sept. 19 Instagram Stories post, "Talking to my daughter on FaceTime can sometimes feel like I'm talking to a cast of Disney characters."

Orlando welcomed Daisy with his fiancée Katy Perry in August 2020. And while the Pirates of the Caribbean alum and the "Firework" singer are protective of her privacy, they have provided a few peeks into their family's world, including sharing insight on the little one's milestones, their daily routine and how they balance parenthood and their busy careers.

"I also get to be a really hands-on mother," Katy told Good Morning America last month. "I got to drop my daughter off at pre-school this morning. I'll come tonight and I'll be, like, cutting some olives, cutting some grapes."