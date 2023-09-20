Orlando Bloom Shares Glimpse Into His Magical FaceTime Calls With Daughter Daisy Dove

Orlando Bloom is giving fans a peek into his family's world, sharing a screenshot from a FaceTime call he had with his and Katy Perry's 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 20, 2023 12:33 PMTags
BabiesOrlando BloomKaty PerryCelebrities
Watch: How Katy Perry Is Always Paying Homage to Daughter Daisy Dove

Hold the phone—Orlando Bloom is offering fans a sweet glimpse into his life with daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

The actor, 46, recently gave followers a look at what it can be like when he FaceTimes the 3-year-old—sharing a screenshot from one of their calls in which Daisy is out of the frame and has left him to chat with a pile of her toys. As Orlando captioned the Sept. 19 Instagram Stories post, "Talking to my daughter on FaceTime can sometimes feel like I'm talking to a cast of Disney characters."

Orlando welcomed Daisy with his fiancée Katy Perry in August 2020. And while the Pirates of the Caribbean alum and the "Firework" singer are protective of her privacy, they have provided a few peeks into their family's world, including sharing insight on the little one's milestones, their daily routine and how they balance parenthood and their busy careers.

"I also get to be a really hands-on mother," Katy told Good Morning America last month. "I got to drop my daughter off at pre-school this morning. I'll come tonight and I'll be, like, cutting some olives, cutting some grapes."

photos
Katy Perry Through the Years

In addition to daughter Daisy, Orlando is dad to 12-year-old son Flynn Bloom, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. And The Lord of the Rings star has previously opened up about how fatherhood has changed him.

"When I was a boy I dreamed of creating a kingdom to share and balance love with life career and everything in between something I didn't fully comprehend till my son opened my heart," he wrote on Instagram in 2017, "could not be more grateful #myboy and that #evolution."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Why Isn't Heidi Montag a Real Housewife? Andy Cohen Says...

2

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Debut Son Riot Rose in Rare Family Photoshoot

3

Bachelor's Clayton Echard Served With Paternity Lawsuit

For a recap on Orlando and Katy's road to welcoming daughter Daisy, keep reading.

Instagram
Puppy Love

Perry wished a happy 45th birthday "to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know." She told Bloom, "thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life." 

She also revealed his nickname for daughter Daisy Dove, saying, "I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd."

Instagram / Katy Perry
PDA Alert

The singer posted on Instagram this photo of her and the actor sharing an intimate moment by the pool at a Turkish resort over the Fourth of July 2021 holiday.

Instagram
Baby Bump

On Bloom's 44th birthday, Perry shared a never-before-seen photo from when she was pregnant with Daisy, who was born in August 2020. The throwback showed the couple cradling her baby bump.

Instagram
Everyday Life

The baby bump photo was one of several sweet snapshots Perry shared on Bloom's birthday. She also posted an old photo of the stars brushing their teeth.

Instagram
A Night to Remember

In addition, she looked back at the night they got engaged—Valentine's Day 2019 to be exact.

Instagram
Travels

But that's not all. Perry's birthday tribute also included photos from their travels.

Instagram
Adventures Together

And wherever they went, it looked like they had a ball.

Instagram
Young Love

There was also this gem from the early days of their relationship. But to look back at their full love story, keep scrolling.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
The Photo That Started It All...

At the very start of 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom raised eyebrows when the two seemed flirty at a Golden Globes after party. Now, we know that this is the night that started it all!

Children's Hospital Los Angeles
For a Good Claus

After dating for nearly a year, the two visited sick kids at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The photos from the event also marked one of the earliest appearances of Bloom on Perry's social media.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx
Back Together

After a break in the middle of 2017, the couple got back together and stunned at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.

She Said Yes

The morning after Valentine's Day 2019, Perry shared the exciting news that she and Bloom were engaged by posting an adorable selfie of the two together and a shot of her ring.

She simply captioned the heartwarming moment, "Full bloom."

The Cutest +1

Bloom shared this snapshot to his Instagram after the two attended Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's nupitals, writing, "Wonderful weekend of being love and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union."

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Co-Starring

In August 2019, Perry showed support for her beau at the Carnival Row premiere.

Getting In Some FaceTime

"Together our initials are O.K. and that's what it's gonna be ♥️," Perry captioned her sweet screenshot of her and Bloom FaceTiming one another.

2020 Vision

In a very relateable video posted to her Instagram, Perry shared that she and Bloom were in bed on New Year's Eve well before the ball dropped writing, "When you're in bed before midnight is when you know you're starting the new year right #2020."

Instagram
Baby News

The superstar singer announced her pregnancy in her "Never Worn White" music video in March 2020. The couple welcomed a daughter, Daisy, in Aug. 2020.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Isn't Heidi Montag a Real Housewife? Andy Cohen Says...

2

Chris Evans Makes Marvelously Rare Comments on Alba Baptista Romance

3

Bijou Phillips Files for Divorce from Danny Masterson

4

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Debut Son Riot Rose in Rare Family Photoshoot

5

Bachelor's Clayton Echard Served With Paternity Lawsuit