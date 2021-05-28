Katy Perry Reveals Daughter Daisy Dove Bloom Just Reached 2 Major Milestones

Watch : Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Family Beach Day in Hawaii

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove Bloom is on the move!

In a May 28 interview for On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the singer revealed her 9-month-old baby girl just reached two major milestones.

"She's crawling and she has one tooth," Katy said. "It's barely poked through, though. Actually, it's kind of, like, one of my teeth. Because I have pretty good teeth on the top, but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they're a little interesting. But I think that's character."

These aren't the little one's only big changes to speak of. Back in February, Orlando told Graham Norton Daisy "has said a bit of 'Dada'." Although, the Pirates of the Caribbean star admitted he may have had something to do with this being among her first words.

"Now I sing anything that has 'Daddy' in it," he said on the host's show. "I'm like just because I want her to say 'Dad' before she says anything else."