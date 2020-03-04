Cue the Michael Scott meme: "Oh my God! Okay, it happening. Everybody stay calm."

On Wednesday night, Katy Perry dropped her highly-anticipated new music video for "Never Worn White." As you can imagine, her KatyCats (which is her loyal fanbase's nickname) are freaking out over it.

Along with the romantic and dreamy-like vibe of the video, Katy had some exciting news to share. She's pregnant with her first child!

From wearing a literal bouquet of flowers as a full-on evening dress and an angelic white gown that was fit for a bride (wink, wink), the 35-year-old songstress did the damn thing.

Of course, there was a moment in the music video that really raised eyebrows and got people talking: it was a shot of the "Roar" singer cradling her baby bump.

The 35-year-old discussed her pregnancy at length with fans on Instagram Live after the music video dropped. "There's a lot that will be happening this summer," Katy shared. "Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let's just call it a double whammy. It's a two-for."