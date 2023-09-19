Why Isn't Heidi Montag a Real Housewife? Andy Cohen Says...

Watch : Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby No. 2

Andy Cohen has real good response to Heidi Montag's claim he doesn't want her to be a Real Housewife.

After The Hills alum and husband Spencer Pratt recently doubled down on their previous assertions allegation that the Watch What Happens Live host has prevented her casting on the Real Housewives due to a longstanding grudge, he is setting the record straight.

"I feel like in the news it comes up all the time where you're like, 'Oh yeah, Spencer said you hate him,'" Andy explained on the Sept. 19 episode of his SiriusXM podcast Andy Cohen Live, after referencing the couple calling him out in their interview.. "I just gotta be clear. I don't know them. I didn't watch Laguna Beach, so I don't even have much institutional knowledge of them."

In fact, Andy stands by not feeling like the longtime couple would be a good fit for Bravo? And for him, the reason is quite simple.