Taylor Swift and Barbie’s Greta Gerwig Have a Fantastic Night Out With Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern

Best believe these Barbies know how to make the whole place shimmer.

Taylor Swift was photographed out to dinner with Barbie director Greta Gerwig as well as Big Little Lies stars Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern in New York City Sept. 18.

For the enchanted evening outing at Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria, Taylor proved her looks never go out of style in a black mini dress, knee-high Christian Louboutin boots and a brown wool coat, which she finished with dainty purple and gold earrings and matching necklace. For her part, Greta painted a similar image in a black wrap dress, pink crossbody bag shiny purple flats.

As for Zoë and Laura, they both kept it cool and casual, with the High Fidelity actress dressed in jeans, a tan trench coat and baseball cap while the 56-year-old rocked black pants, sneakers and a red tee, finishing her look off with a jean jacket.