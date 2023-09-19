Taylor Swift and Barbie’s Greta Gerwig Have a Fantastic Night Out With Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern

Taylor Swift enjoyed yet another star-studded night out in New York City, this time grabbing dinner with Barbie's Greta Gerwig and Big Little Lies' Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Sep 19, 2023 2:04 PMTags
Taylor SwiftZoë KravitzLaura DernBarbieCelebrities
Best believe these Barbies know how to make the whole place shimmer. 

Taylor Swift was photographed out to dinner with Barbie director Greta Gerwig as well as Big Little Lies stars Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern in New York City Sept. 18. 

For the enchanted evening outing at Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria, Taylor proved her looks never go out of style in a black mini dress, knee-high Christian Louboutin boots and a brown wool coat, which she finished with dainty purple and gold earrings and matching necklace. For her part, Greta painted a similar image in a black wrap dress, pink crossbody bag shiny purple flats.

As for Zoë and Laura, they both kept it cool and casual, with the High Fidelity actress dressed in jeans, a tan trench coat and baseball cap while the 56-year-old rocked black pants, sneakers and a red tee, finishing her look off with a jean jacket. 

photos
Taylor Swift's Night Out With Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum

The dinner signified a reunion of sorts for all four parties—in addition to working alongside Zoë in the HBO drama, Laura starred in Greta's 2019 adaptation of Little Women as well as Taylor's music video for "Bejeweled" last year.

And for her part, Zoë is one of the Grammy winner's longtime pals, but she's also recently served as a collaborator. In fact, she helped co-write recent tracks "Lavender Haze" and "Karma" on Taylor's recent Midnights album. 

Instagram

And this is not the only time Taylor and The Batman star have been spotted together as of late. 

Less than a week ago, the two grabbed dinner at another New York City Italian eatery. That time at Emilio's Ballato, the two were joined by Gigi HadidBlake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds as well as Zoë's boyfriend of two years Channing Tatum.

To see more of Taylor's most recent star-studded dining experience, keep reading. 

Girls' Night Out

Taylor Swift joined Zoë Kravitz, Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern for dinner in NYC.

Best Believe They're Bejeweled

Swift and Dern, who appeared in the Grammy winner's "Bejeweled" music video, exit Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria.

A Fantastic Squad

The stars were photographed departing their group dinner.

A Sweet Reunion

Big Little Lies costars Kravitz and Dern shared an embrace before going their separate ways.

Box Office Boost

Swift, whose Eras Tour concert film is coming to theaters in October, and Gerwig, who most recently directed the Barbie blockbuster with Margot Robbie, are helping to boost box office numbers this year.

