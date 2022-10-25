Taylor Swift Reveals Roles HAIM and "Coolest" Laura Dern Will Play in "Bejeweled" Music Video

The "Bejeweled" music video, are you ready for it?
Taylor Swift put viewers in a lavender haze by revealing that both HAIM and Laura Dern are featured in her music video for "Bejeweled" during an Oct. 24 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
As Taylor explained, the video, which will be released at midnight on Oct. 25, will take viewers through "a little twist on a Cinderella story" where the HAIM sisters play the step sisters and Laura will play the stepmother.
As for how the "Enchanted" singer got Laura on board, it took a simple ask.
Taylor explained, "I was like, 'Oscar-winner Laura Dern, hello. I've written a script. It's a one scene script in which you are going to call me ‘a tired, tacky wench' and she was like 'I'm down.'"
The 32-year-old shared that Laura is "the coolest" and directing her was "easier than anything I've ever done in my life."
And those stars are the only ones fans will recognize onscreen.
"I've nicknamed this character not ‘the fairy godmother,' but ‘the fairy goddess' and that is played by Dita Von Teese," Taylor added, "who is, I think, one of my most iconic performers."
"Jack Antonoff is in it," Taylor continued. "The genius, legendary makeup artist and creator Pat McGrath is in it. So, I'm really, really excited."
Taylor teased that the video will not only feature plenty of cameos but also a "psychotic amount" of Easter eggs.
"It's like we have a PDF file for the Easter eggs for this video," Taylor said, "because there are so many."
Taylor's appearance on the talk show comes after the 32-year-old released her highly anticipated 10th album Midnights. The body of work—which marks Taylor's first entirely new album since Evermore and Folklore in 2020—features 13 tracks that seem to be packed with Easter eggs themselves.
The hype all began back in August, when Taylor announced that the album was coming Oct. 21 during her award acceptance speech at the 2022 MTV VMAs for Video of the Year.
"I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21," Taylor said at the time. "And I will tell you more at midnight."
That same night, Taylor revealed that Midnights' track list holds "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life."
Taylor then went on to start a TikTok series where in each episode, she revealed the title of a song from the album ahead of the release. That's where some fans first garnered up the theory that "Karma" is about Kanye West.
But Kanye's name isn't the only one in pop culture to be associated with the project in some form. There's Lana Del Rey, who is featured on "Snow on the Beach" and Zoe Kravitz, who has writing credits on "Lavender Haze."
These songs, along with the rest, were released as promised on Oct. 21, but in true Taylor fashion, she made our wildest dreams come true by surprising fans with seven extra songs called the "3am tracks."
Her full interview with Jimmy Fallon airs on Oct. 24 at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.
