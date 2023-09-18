Sydney Sweeney Transforms Into an '80s Prom Queen for Her 26th Birthday

Sydney Sweeney is definitely not dressed for Oklahoma!.
Instead, the Euphoria actress transformed into an '80s prom queen for her totally tubular birthday party in Los Angeles on Sept. 16.
Sydney—who turned 26 on Sept. 12—went all out for her themed celebration with Revolve, wearing a vibrant hot pink minidress that featured a plunging neckline, dramatically puffed sleeves with voluminous rosette attachments and a poofy bottom half that fanned out.
The Reality star also played up her look with all-pink accessories, including a bedazzled mini-bag from Self Portrait, bow-adorned heels that had rhinestone embellishments, a corsage (of course!) and a chunky diamond necklace and matching earrings from Elizabeth Cole.
And no detail went unnoticed when it came to Sydney's glam, as she opted for statement curls and a deep side part reminiscent of an '80s perm. She topped it off with a glittery pale pink eyeshadow and a frosty rose-colored lip.
As Sydney cheekily captioned her Sept. 18 Instagram, "Will you go to prom with me?"
Many of Sydney's famous guests added their own twist to the '80s theme with Anitta, Camila Mendes, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, Dylan Mulvaney, Alexandra Shipp and more sporting everything from silver metallic outfits to puffy gowns.
At one point during the fun festivities, Camila and Barbie star Ariana Greenblatt shared footage of the birthday girl blowing out the candles on her three-layer cake, while everyone sang "Happy Birthday" to her.
After making her wish, Sydney blew a kiss to her guests.
Nicola shared a sweet message to the HBO star, writing on Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday beauty! I love you so much!!" while Anitta captioned her snap, "My first prom thanks to the bday girl @sydney_sweeney U deserve the best!!!"
It's clear that 26 is already off to a great start for the actress, who's next film, Anyone But You with costar Glen Powell, is set to release in December.
When previously discussing her newfound fame, Sydney explained that she isn't taking any opportunities for granted.
"I'm still wrapping my head around everything that's been going on," she told Vogue in January. "I've been working towards this dream since I was 11, and it's been a really long and hard journey."
She added, "I'm really grateful that I'm able to be in this position, finally."