Sydney Sweeney Transforms Into an '80s Prom Queen for Her 26th Birthday

Watch : Lili Reinhart & Sydney Sweeney Prove There's No DRAMA Between Them

Sydney Sweeney is definitely not dressed for Oklahoma!.

Instead, the Euphoria actress transformed into an '80s prom queen for her totally tubular birthday party in Los Angeles on Sept. 16.

Sydney—who turned 26 on Sept. 12—went all out for her themed celebration with Revolve, wearing a vibrant hot pink minidress that featured a plunging neckline, dramatically puffed sleeves with voluminous rosette attachments and a poofy bottom half that fanned out.

The Reality star also played up her look with all-pink accessories, including a bedazzled mini-bag from Self Portrait, bow-adorned heels that had rhinestone embellishments, a corsage (of course!) and a chunky diamond necklace and matching earrings from Elizabeth Cole.

And no detail went unnoticed when it came to Sydney's glam, as she opted for statement curls and a deep side part reminiscent of an '80s perm. She topped it off with a glittery pale pink eyeshadow and a frosty rose-colored lip.

As Sydney cheekily captioned her Sept. 18 Instagram, "Will you go to prom with me?"