Halloweentown Costars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz Tease Magical Wedding Plans

Here's your invite to Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz's wedding details.
The Halloweentown costars—who announced their engagement in June 2022—stopped by That's 4 Entertainment's 90s Con 2023 in Tampa, Fla., over the weekend and shared an update on the planning process.
"It's going pretty well," Kimberly—who portrayed Marnie Piper in three of Disney Channel's Halloweentown films—told E! News at the Tampa Convention Center Sept. 16, noting they have an "amazing" wedding planner helping them. "It almost feels like a production in a sense, like you're putting together a shoot of some sort. So, yeah, kind of using a little bit of a producer hat putting it all together. But it's been a lot of fun."
As for Daniel—who played Kal in Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge—he's moonlighting as both a co-producer and actor in the wedding process.
"I give a little bit of input but for the most part I'm like, 'Whatever makes you happy,'" he shared with E! News. "I am gonna put a lot of input on the cake though. I wanna do some more cake tasting, gotta do some more cake tasting."
However, despite the dessert excitement, Daniel's favorite part of the process will, of course, be marrying Kimberly, adding, "Cake is a second."
While they still have to decide on the specific dessert details, the couple has already tackled a big wedding day hurdle: picking the venue.
"It kind of sets up the tone for everything else," Kimberly explained. "So that was the biggest step up front...we went to a bunch of places and found one that we loved."
As the duo continues the wedding process, they'll be celebrating another major milestone in October—the 25th anniversary of Halloweentown.
"It's incredible," Kimberly said of the beloved film, which premiered in 1998. "It's beyond my wildest dreams of anything we could've ever hoped for. And it's a true testament to the amazing fans and how they've just created a whole continuous life for it. We're all so touched and I'm honored that they still love watching it."
