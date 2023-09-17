Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Break Up After 7 Years of Marriage

Watch : Iman Shumpert Reveals How Teyana Taylor Helped Him Win "DWTS"

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have called it quits on their marriage.

The singer announced Sept. 17 on Instagram that she and the former NBA player have split after seven years of marriage. In her post, she also debunked recent rumors about their relationship.

"AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while," Teyana wrote, alongside a photo of the two dressed as Wayne and Garth from Wayne's World. "To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure."

The A Thousand and One actress, who shares daughters Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3, with her ex, added, "We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain't ever played with or about THAT."

The 32-year-old also wrote, "We just keep y'all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we've been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I'm even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it's unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y'all. Okay AunTey taking y'all back out the chat bye!"

Iman, 33, has not commented publicly on the split.