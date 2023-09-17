Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Break Up After 7 Years of Marriage

Teyana Taylor confirmed she and Iman Shumpert have separated, but added that infidelity was not one of the reasons behind their split.

By Corinne Heller Sep 17, 2023 10:00 PM
BreakupsTeyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have called it quits on their marriage.

The singer announced Sept. 17 on Instagram that she and the former NBA player have split after seven years of marriage. In her post, she also debunked recent rumors about their relationship.

"AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while," Teyana wrote, alongside a photo of the two dressed as Wayne and Garth from Wayne's World. "To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure."

The A Thousand and One actress, who shares daughters Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3, with her ex, added,  "We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain't ever played with or about THAT."

The 32-year-old also wrote, "We just keep y'all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we've been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I'm even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it's unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y'all. Okay AunTey taking y'all back out the chat bye!"

Iman, 33, has not commented publicly on the split.

photos
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's Red Carpet Style

The pair have dealt with cheating rumors before. In September 2016, nine months after they welcomed Junie and around the time Teyana confirmed she and the athlete had privately tied the knot, Iman responded to reports of alleged infidelity on Instagram.

"I was young. I was selfish. I've broken hearts and been insensitive to them," he wrote at the time, "I normally wouldn't acknowledge this type of thing but you guys win. If you're going to send the hate, direct it at me. Don't make her pay for my mistakes. I'm older now, I'm different now. It's Peace and love. Don't make her pay for the mistakes of my past."

The then-Cleveland Cavaliers player also wrote at the time, "It ain't no breaking up. Junie's gonna grow up with both her parents and siblings. The bitterness will get you no where. Just spread love."

Instagram / Teyana Taylor

Teyana had last posted about Iman on social media in June, when she shared a tribute to him for Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day Hubzzzzz!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside pics of their family. "It has been one of theeeeee beautiful & greatest joys of my world watching you grow into the man you are today! Especially as a parent. No one ever said it would be easy but you make this papa thing look like a breezeeee. I love you, We love you. Happy Papa Smurf day @imanshumpert"

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

Iman commented, "Thank you my love," adding a crying face emoji.

A month earlier, the basketball player had shared a Mother's Day tribute to Teyana, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to the one my children got here with. This lady played Inez so good you woulda thought she stole Junie and Rue (if u haven't seen A Thousand and One go do that asap!)"

He continued, "Your strength, persistence and patience has never ceased to amaze me. As we continue to celebrate you year in and year out for being all you can be I love that we take time every year for this holiday. Your lil head fits all of the hats no matter the size…but there's something so beautiful about that mommy hat, so pure and so forever! Keep on pushing the love and creating the memories that remind us what this life is about. We love you. Happy Mother's Day to Junie and Rue mommy @teyanataylor"

Teyana commented, "You always know what to say…my personal poet. Thank you my love."

Throughout their marriage, the two have often stepped out together at celebrity events, including with their kids. Look back at their red carpet styles over the years:

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

2023: Sundance Style

Teyana and Iman appear with their daughters Junie and Rue at the Sundance Film Festival.

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

BET Awards Style

Teyana and Iman appear at the 2019 event.

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

2021: Miami Heat

The lovebirds attend the PrettyLittleThings Miami Swim Week fashion show looking cool and casual.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

2019: Simple With a Modern Twist

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert looked stunning in modern outfits designed by Thom Browne at the CFDA Awards in New York.

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2017: Ode to Accessories

The fan-favorite couple looked effortlessly chic at the Moet & Chandon x Public School Launch in September 2017. Along with their fashionable outfits, the pair both rocked clear glasses and gold chains.  

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

2019: Elegant & Extravagant

The Houston Rockets player and his wife looked classy in a gray ball gown and suit at the 2015 Espy Awards. 

George Pimentel/Getty Images

2018: Bold & Beautiful

The couple made quite the entrance in all black. Teyana Taylor wore a low-cut blazer along with fitting pants while Iman Shumpert opted for a casual yet fashionable all black look. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

2017: Matching Blazers

The singer and her husband looked red carpet ready in black blazers and t-shirts at Harper's Bazaar Celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld." 

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

2017: Cute & Casual

The couple walked the red carpet with their daughter both in a casual street wear look that made a statement at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Brian Ach/Getty Images

2017: Black & Gold

The two went for a simple all black look paired with gold statement jewelry at New York Fashion Week in 2017. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2017: Pop of Color

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert wore black with a pop of pink and yellow patterns at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

2016: Silver Accents

The couple opted for silver accents paired with black outfits at the 2016 ESPYS.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Relativity Media

2014: Matching & Classy

When these two arrive on the red carpet, the cameras always go a little crazy. 

