Naomi Watts Responds to Birth of Ex Liev Schreiber's Baby Girl

You'll adore this show of support.
After Liev Schreiber announced the birth of his first baby with Taylor Neisen, his ex Naomi Watts expressed her well-wishes on social media.
"So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here," the Ray Donovan actor announced on Instagram Sept. 13, alongside pics of one of his daughter's tiny hands and feet. "She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day since. Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support."
Naomi, who shares kids Sasha, 16, and Kai, 14, with Liev, commented on the Sept. 13 post, "We love baby Hazel!!" and added three raising hands emojis.
And the Adore actress also shared the love on Taylor's own post announcing her baby girl. "My whole heart," she captioned her post. "Hazel Bee Schreiber. 8.27.23."
Naomi commented, "So so lovey," alongside two raising hands emojis in between a heart eyes emoji.
Liev, 55, and his ex, 54, split in 2016 after 11 years together. However, they've been open about their co-parenting relationship over the years.
"We're parents together, so we'll be together for the rest of our lives no matter what," Liev shared in a CBS This Morning interview two months after news of the split was made public. "We're very close. Hopefully, that never changes and I don't think it will."
In 2017, Naomi told Vogue Australia that she and the actor remain "on great terms" as co-parents, adding, "He's fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other."
And the former couple have each found love since going their separate ways. Liev and Taylor were first linked romantically in 2017 when they were spotted out in New York City together and made their red carpet debut in 2022 at the Ali Forney Center's "A Place At The Table" Gala.
As for Naomi, she and Billy Crudup married this past June after six years together. Liev was one of the many pals sharing well-wishes, as he commented on Naomi's Instagram pic of her and the Morning Show star at their courthouse wedding, "Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!"