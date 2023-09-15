Naomi Watts Responds to Birth of Ex Liev Schreiber's Baby Girl

Watch : How Did Liev Schreiber Celebrate Golden Globe Nom?

You'll adore this show of support.

After Liev Schreiber announced the birth of his first baby with Taylor Neisen, his ex Naomi Watts expressed her well-wishes on social media.

"So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here," the Ray Donovan actor announced on Instagram Sept. 13, alongside pics of one of his daughter's tiny hands and feet. "She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day since. Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support."

Naomi, who shares kids Sasha, 16, and Kai, 14, with Liev, commented on the Sept. 13 post, "We love baby Hazel!!" and added three raising hands emojis.

And the Adore actress also shared the love on Taylor's own post announcing her baby girl. "My whole heart," she captioned her post. "Hazel Bee Schreiber. 8.27.23."

Naomi commented, "So so lovey," alongside two raising hands emojis in between a heart eyes emoji.